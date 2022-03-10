What is the Sensational Six challenge in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is an online mobile game that regularly provides players with an opportunity to participate in troop challenges that help in earning additional resources and Magic Items. These challenges require players to use specific troops in multiplayer battles and win resources.

One of the most recent challenges in Clash of Clans is the 'Sensational Six Challenge' in which players are required to use six different Elixir and Dark Elixir troops in multiplayer battles to earn experience and Magic Items.

Sensational Six Challenge in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



Happy The Queen, the Champion, and the Sensational Six! Train all those six powerful troops at a discount, enjoy a one-gem regeneration boost for your Queen & Champ - and battle your way to victory plus a ton of rewards!Happy #InternationalWomensDay The Queen, the Champion, and the Sensational Six! Train all those six powerful troops at a discount, enjoy a one-gem regeneration boost for your Queen & Champ - and battle your way to victory plus a ton of rewards!Happy #InternationalWomensDay! 💪💝 https://t.co/Qn8bNBaT89

The Sensational Six challenge is the latest in-game Women's Day special challenge in which players need to use Healers, Pekkas, Archers, Valkyries, Headhunters and Witches to win multiplayer battles to earn additional rewards. Players can complete this challenge on or before March 14, 2022.

The in-game description of the Sensational Six challenge is as follows:

"Battle your way with these powerful Troops when you use them for a deep discount and lead your way to victory and a ton of rewards!"

Players will receive all six troops at a significant discount for the duration of this challenge. They can choose to deploy these troops individually in multiplayer fights or combine them in an army composition such as Queen Charge GoWipe and BoWiBa.

Each troop varies according to the Town Hall level, as a Town Hall 13 player must use 4 Valkyries, 15 Archers, 3 Witches, 1 Pekka, 1 Headhunter and 2 Healer troops in multiplayer battles to win additional rewards. Players can view the number of each troop they need to use by clicking on the events section of the game.

The rewards provided by finishing the challenge can be converted to Gems if you have already completed the maximum Magic Items threshold limit.

Sensational Six Challenge Rewards in Clash of Clans

The Sensational Six Challenge rewards (Image via Sportskeeda)

The biggest advantage of playing such troop challenges is that it can help you earn additional resources, experience, Magic Items and Gems.

By winning 8 multiplayer battles using Valkyries, players can earn 250 experience, 10 Gems and Power potion.

Players can earn 250 experience, 10 Gems and Resource potion by winning 8 multiplayer battles using Archers.

By winning 8 multiplayer battles using Healers, players can earn 250 experience, 10 Gems and Hero potion.

Players can earn 250 experience, 10 Gems and Training potion by winning 8 multiplayer battles using Pekkas.

By winning 8 multiplayer battles using Witches, players can earn 250 experience, 10 Gems and Research potion.

Players can earn 250 experience, 10 Gems and Super potion by winning 8 multiplayer battles using Headhunters.

As shown above, the Sensational Six challenge in Clash of Clans is a good way to earn Gems, Magic Items and other resources and also helps you try different attacking combinations and strategies. Players are advised to complete the challenge by March 14, 2022.

Edited by Atul S