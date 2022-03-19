What is the Small Brawl challenge in Clash of Clans?

Every week, Clash of Clans releases a new set of in-game troop challenges, in which players must win online battles with a particular troop in order to collect Magic Items, experience, and resources. The "Small Brawl Challenge" is the most recent in-game troop challenge.

Small Brawl is a straightforward troop challenge that requires you to use a set amount of Super Minions to win multiplayer battles. Players can gain experience and other special benefits by doing so. In this article, we will discuss the Small Brawl challenge and its prizes, as well as the best Super Minion assault techniques in Clash of Clans.

Small Brawl Challenge in Clash of Clans

The Small Brawl challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

Small Brawl is the most recent challenge, which can be found in the game's events area. The following is the in-game description of the Small Brawl challenge:

"Train Super Minions and rain destruction down on your foes to earn amazing rewards during this event."

This is a unique challenge in which players must use Super Minions to win 10 multiplayer battles. The quantity of Super Minions to use in combat is determined by the town hall level; for example, a Town Hall 13 player should utilize at least one Super Minion in a battle.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans The Super Minion is the second Super Troop we're introducing in this update! Super Minions' "Long Shot" ability allows them to fire the first attacks from a longer range and deal extra damage! 🧨 They have, however, grown too big to avoid Seeking Air Mines... The Super Minion is the second Super Troop we're introducing in this update! Super Minions' "Long Shot" ability allows them to fire the first attacks from a longer range and deal extra damage! 🧨 They have, however, grown too big to avoid Seeking Air Mines... https://t.co/y0LUD8ykQ8

Players will also receive a 60% discount on the Super Minions training throughout this challenge. Players should employ Super Minions with strong air attacking strategies such as DragLoon, Electro DragLoon, and LavaLoon to win multiplayer matches and complete this challenge.

These offensive techniques will aid in the completion of the challenge and the victory of multiplayer matches. Thanks to discounted training, such attacks can be employed at a reduced Dark Elixir cost, allowing players to conveniently obtain rewards with fewer resources.

Small Brawl Challenge rewards

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans You can run but you can't hide 🧐



How Super Minion rockets target Miners after they start digging, submitted by u/elite_ib2404 You can run but you can't hide 🧐How Super Minion rockets target Miners after they start digging, submitted by u/elite_ib2404 https://t.co/q8GmBl0j6R

These in-game challenges can help you gain more Magic Items, Gems, and experience. The following are the prizes for completing the Small Brawl challenge:

Completing this task will reward players with 400 experience points.

Completing this in-game troop challenge will also reward players a Hero Potion, which will enhance heroes' levels by 5 levels for a limited time.

Finally, players must complete the Small Brawl challenge by March 22 at the latest to receive the additional rewards. To complete this challenge in Clash of Clans, players must use the minimum amount of Super Minions listed on the left side of the task to win multiplayer battles.

