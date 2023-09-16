Star Levels in Clash Royale help make appearance changes to the different game character cards. However, despite being there solely for aesthetics, it is popular among players. Many Clashers spend in-game currencies (Star Points in this case) to upgrade a particular card to get different cosmetics and a unique look for that card. You will require a specific number of Star Points to reach any Star Level.

You are at the right place if you want to increase the Star Level of some of your cards but want to know more about it before that. This article will explain every detail about the Star Levels in Clash Royale, including how to earn Star Points, how many of those you need to upgrade for each Star Level, and more.

Star Levels in Clash Royale and their function

Star Level in the Supercell title does not affect your card’s HP, damage output, or power in any way. On the contrary, it changes the appearance of cards, giving them a new and unique look and bragging rights for the player.

There are three different levels to it. You can upgrade these levels by upgrading the cards to the requisite level and accruing the requisite Star Points. Below is a list of Star Points and Card Levels required to upgrade the Star Levels.

Star Level Required Points Required card levels 1 5000 7 2 10000 10 3 20000 13

How to upgrade Star Levels?

Here is a step-by-step guide to upgrading the Star Levels:

Step 1: Launch the game and head to the Card section.

Launch the game and head to the Card section. Step 2: Select the cards you want to upgrade the Star Levels for.

Select the cards you want to upgrade the Star Levels for. Step 3: Select the upgrade options using the Star Points.

Select the upgrade options using the Star Points. Step 4: Click on the button to use the Star Points to upgrade your Star Levels.

What are Star Points in Clash Royale?

Star Points are points that help you unlock Star Levels in Clash Royale. They are only available after your King reaches level six. After that, it will deploy the cards with golden clothes, animations, and ornaments.

Getting Star Points depends on the rarity of the card you get them from. Below is a list that will help you know how many points you will get based on card rarity:

One Star Point for Common Cards

10 Star Points for Rare Cards

100 Star Points for Epic Cards

1000 Star Points for Legendary Cards

