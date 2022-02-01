What do star levels do in Clash Royale?

SuperCell-owned online strategy game "Clash Royale" is another popular game launched after the success of Clash of Clans. Players fight using cards classified into five rarities, each of which can be improved to reach its full potential or changed cosmetically using star levels.

Character cards gain more hit points and do more damage when upgraded, but when star levels are used, the card merely receives cosmetic alterations with no increase in hit points or damage.

Star Levels in Clash Royale

Card cosmetic improvements are unlocked through Star Points. They can be used to upgrade level 7, 10, and 13 cards and give them Star Levels, but the player must have a level 6 King to do so.

When cards with one Star Level are deployed, they shine bright gold. Golden particle effects, golden armor, attire, and other components are added to the sprites of cards with more Star Levels in battle.

The in-game description of Star Points is:

"Use Star Points to unlock cosmetics for your Max Level cards!"

Players can obtain Star Points once they reach King Level 6, Star Points will appear in the Experience bar in the top right and can be toggled to change between them. At a King's Level lower than 14, if you gain Experience when donating and upgrading cards, you would gain Star Points for the same amount.

Collect max-level cards through chests, trades, or quests to earn Star Points along with Gold in the following manner:

Common - 1 Star Point

Rare - 10 Star Points

Epic - 100 Star Points

Legendary - 1000 Star Points

Additionally, when max-level cards are purchased from the Shop, they are automatically converted to Star Points. Because the cards that have overflown change to gold, half of the gold spent in this manner is reimbursed.

This means that for every 5 gold spent on Non-Legendary Cards, the player will receive 1 Star Points, whereas, for every 20 gold spent on Legendary Cards, the player will receive 1 Star Point.

It takes 45,000-star points to max one card cosmetically. Level one requires 10,000 points, level two requires 15,000 points, and level three requires 20,000 points.

Use of Star Levels

Star Levels and Star Points can only be used for cosmetic changes that make the card look different on the battlefield, like:

Cards shine bright gold on the deck while in battle.

Some cards get additional effects such as golden particles, armor, and others. Like Arrows in Clash Royale become multicolored when increased to star level 3.

The Musketeer gun turns golden when upgraded to star level 3 and Wizard clothes turn shiny golden when upgraded to star level 2.

Finally, though Star Levels does not add additional damage and hitpoints to the card, it still helps your card stand out in the battlefield. Remember, it takes 45000 Star Points to make a card in Clash Royale, so use them judiciously.

