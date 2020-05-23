What is Storm Surge in Fortnite? 

Storm Surge in Fortnite (Image Credits:u/TheShadesofNate)

An element so rare, a majority of the casual Fortnite player base doesn't even know about it. The name is Storm Surge.

What exactly is Storm Surge in Fortnite?

Understanding what Storm surge means in Fortnite (Image Credits: FortniteKcash13)

At its core, Storm surge is a simple in-game mechanism that kicks in when too many players are left alive in the final zones. Fortnite Players who have dealt the least amount of damage to opponents are the first ones to fall victim to Storm surge in Fortnite.

The mechanic is so rare that most casual Fortnite players base will never experience it in their lobbies. As previously mentioned, Storm Surges in Fortnite occur when there are too many players left in the final zones (moving circles)

If you have ever streamed any competitive Fortnite event which has top tier players, you'd see storm surge kick in almost every game, this is because too many players make it to the end game.

Storm Surge was introduced in Fortnite with the v6.31 patch, here is how Epic Games describes the mechanic

If a certain amount of players are remaining by the time the Storm finishes closing, a Storm Surge will activate. This periodically deals damage to players who have the least amount of damage dealt during the match.

Circle 1: 60 Players Remaining

Circle 2: 44 Players Remaining

Circle 3: 30 Players Remaining

Circle 4: 20 Players Remaining

Circle 5: 16 Players Remaining

Circle 6: 14 Players Remaining

Circle 7: 12 Players Remaining

Circle 8: 6 Players Remaining

Circle 9: 2 Players Remaining

How can you avoid Storm Surge in Fortnite?

The best way to stay out of harm's way (Storm's way in this case) is to ensure you deal damage to players throughout the game.

Remember, Fortnite is not all about "Shooting" or "Surviving". It's a combination of them both.

As you move towards the safe zone, look out for opponents who are moving close to you, deal damage when possible, and stay covered to avoid being on the receiving end of it.