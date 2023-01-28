What are Sugar Crystals in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

The myriad number of resources in Cookie Run: Kingdom form a central aspect of the game's difficulty, as players continually have to struggle to stockpile important resources in time to adapt to the game's changing meta.

Sugar Crystals have become one of the most important supplies that players must have on hand, given that they play a key role in the formation and upgrade of Magic Candies.

Read on to find out more about the resource and how to harness the power of Magic Candies to make the most of the Cookies on your roster.

Sugar Crystals in Cookie Run: Kingdom: All you need to know

Added in the Heroes of the Light update, a popular addition to the game as it included the release of the popular Financier Cookie, Sugar Crystals are very important to the slightly less popular addition to Cookie Run: Kingdom from the same update, i.e., Magic Candies.

Magic Candies are upgrades to one specific Cookie's skill and/or specific attributes. These are currently available for eight Cookie Run: Kingdom characters, and each of them, when applied, will exponentially multiply the value that players can get from that character in various in-game situations.

A Magic Candy will add a new aspect to a Cookie's skill, like "Fatal Bite" for Vampire Cookie, or "Perfect Extraction" for Espresso Cookie.

Currently, there are four types of Sugar Crystals in Cookie Run: Kingdom currently, namely, Purity, Arcane (Magic), Strength (Charge & Defense), and Swiftness (Ambush & Ranged).

The Purity Crystals allow players to form the other three in the Magic Laboratory, which can then be used to form specific Magic Candies.

All candies require a particular Sugar Crystal and a particular Resonant Ingredient, a list of which is included below:

Espresso Cookie- Arcane Crystals & Concentrated Espresso Squid Ink Cookie- Arcane Crystals & Ink Stained Coins Licorice Cookie- Arcane Crystals & Licorice Skull Candy Purple Yam Cookie- Strength Crystals & Spiked Sweet Potato Milk Cookie- Strength Crystals & Calcium Rich Milk Werewolf Cookie- Strength Crystals & Ash Moonstone Vampire Cookie- Swiftness Crystals & Aromatic Grape Juice Rye Cookie- Swiftness Crystals & Rough Raw Eye

These same ingredients are required in increasing quantities with every upgrade that players will want to make to that specific Magic Candy.

Players can get their hands on various Sugar Crystals via a wide variety of methods.

They are part of the rewards for several World Exploration and Tower of Sweet Chaos levels, as well as the rewards for Balloon Expedititons. The Today's Bounties section is also a goldmine for players on the lookout for these supplies.

These are the only ways to get these resources at minimal cost, and if players exhaust these methods, they can try their luck at the Guild Gacha or score some in Cookie Alliance.

Additionally, Sugar Crystals are also available on several trade avenues in Cookie Run: Kingdom like the Seaside Market, and can be produced at a moderate cost in the Magic Laboratory.

With new Magic Candies being released regularly, Cookie Run: Kingdom players should ensure they have a good amount of all the various Sugar Crystals stockpiled. This will help in having an edge over others in the event of a meta-altering Magic Candy's release.

