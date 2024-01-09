What is The Finals grappling hook exploit?

The Finals grappling hook exploit has been taking over social media, showcasing how broken the mobility tools of the Light Class can be abused in the game. This was brought to light by Redditor u/Odd-Ad-8197 and popular Overwatch 2 content creator GetQuakedOn. With this movement tech, players can seemingly fly in the game, allowing them to cover a ton of ground without enemy interference.

Ever since its release, the game has been plagued with quite a few bugs and glitches. However, The Finals grappling hook exploit has certainly taken things to another level.

How to do The Finals grappling hook exploit

Expand Tweet

The Finals grappling hook exploit is solely available in the Cashout game mode. With this exploit, players can attach themselves to the Cashout box and seemingly launch themselves for an unlimited duration across the map.

You can replicate this glitch by following these steps:

Launch The Finals from Steam if you are on PC or from the game library on your console. Log in with your credentials into the Embark Studios account prompt. Dive into a game of Cashout. It can be on the casual or competitive playlist. Choose the Light Class, and ensure that you have the Grappling Hook equipped in your ability toolbar. From here on, move towards the objective, and by means of third partying or directly securing it, get your hands on the Cashout box. As you move towards the secondary part of the objective, you can throw the Cashout box into the air and grapple onto it. As you do so, press the interact button to get a hold of the Cashout box.

If follow these steps correctly, upon completing the seventh step, you will find yourself floating across the skybox in the game. The distance that you cover and the height that you gain by using this exploit are entirely dependent upon the trajectory of the Cashout box, so take care when you throw it.

You can use this movement mechanic until it is patched to quickly get out of trouble and constantly traverse the uneven grounds of The Finals. Make sure you have the best Light Class loadout equipped to ward off any potential threats on the way.

That being said, exploits and glitches create an uneven playing field for players. While some bugs do elicit laughter, most of these glitches lead to an unfavorable gaming experience for the majority of players. As a result, we expect that Embark Studios will do their due diligence and ensure that The Finals grappling hook exploit is quickly removed with a hotfix.

Expand Tweet

For more news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming section.