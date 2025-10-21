What time does Genshin Impact Luna II maintenance start and end?

By Eswar Keshav
Modified Oct 21, 2025 15:38 GMT
Luna II version maintenance timings
Here's when the maintenance ends and starts for the Genshin Impact Luna II version (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact Luna II update will be released alongside new Archon Quests and game modes on October 22, 2025. The developers have mentioned that the maintenance for this version will start on October 22, 2025, at 6:00 am (UTC+8) and will last for seven hours. Gamers may wonder about the new maintenance schedule and timings for the Genshin Impact Luna II update.

On that note, this article lists the detailed maintenance schedule for the Genshin Impact Luna II update.

When does Genshin Impact Luna II maintenance start?

The developers have officially released details about the server downtime and maintenance for the Luna II version. The maintenance for this update will begin on October 22, 2025, at 6:00 am (UTC+8). Furthermore, the developers have also announced that the maintenance and server downtime for the new update will last for seven hours.

Here's a detailed schedule of the start of the maintenance for the Luna II version, for some major regions:

America

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): October 21, 2025, at 3 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): October 21, 2025, at 4 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): October 21, 2025, at 5 pm
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): October 21, 2025, at 6 pm
Europe

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): October 21, 2025, at 11 pm
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): October 22, 2025, at 12 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): October 22, 2025, at 1 am

Asia

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): October 22, 2025, at 3:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): October 22, 2025, at 6 am
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): October 22, 2025, at 7 am
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): October 22, 2025, at 7 am

Here's a countdown to keep track of the time left until the maintenance of the Luna II version starts:

What time does Genshin Impact Luna II maintenance end?

Since the maintenance for the Luna II update will take longer, the update will now be released globally on October 22, 2025, at 1 pm (UTC+8). The maintenance will also end at this time, and players will be able to log into the game after the update goes live.

Here are the detailed timings of when the maintenance for the Luna II version will be completed for some major regions:

America

  • Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): October 21, 2025, at 10 pm
  • Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): October 21, 2025, at 11 pm
  • Central Daylight Time (CDT): October 22, 2025, at 12 am
  • Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): October 22, 2025, at 1 am

Europe

  • Western European Summer Time (WEST): October 22, 2025, at 6 am
  • Central European Summer Time (CEST): October 22, 2025, at 7 am
  • Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): October 22, 2025, at 8 am

Asia

  • Indian Standard Time (IST): October 22, 2025, at 10:30 am
  • China Standard Time (CST): October 22, 2025, at 1 pm
  • Japan Standard Time (JST): October 22, 2025, at 2 pm
  • Korea Standard Time (KST): October 22, 2025, at 2 pm

You can keep track of the time left until the maintenance ends for the Luna II version with the countdown below:

