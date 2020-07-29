What time is the new Free Fire update today?

Garena Free Fire released the trailer of the OB23 update on 24th July on their official YouTube channel. At the end of the trailer, the release date of the update was also announced. Since then, fans of the game have been eagerly waiting for the update.

The wait is now finally over as the much anticipated Free Fire OB23 update will be rolled out later today (29th July). The update is called 3volution and will also mark the 3rd anniversary of the game. It will bring new characters, features and pets to the game.

The server maintenance has already begun and during this period, players will not be able to access the game.

Players can directly download the update from Google Play Store and the App Store after it is rolled out.

Free Fire OB23 update time

Maintenance time screenshot

The Free Fire OB23 update will be released once the servers are back after maintenance. The update will likely be available for download after 5:00 PM IST (GMT +05:30). However, the time might vary slightly based on the region.

Patch Notes

Advertisement

Characters and pets have become an integral part of Free Fire. The update will bring in a new character called Luqueta as well as a new pet called Mr Wagger. Not only will there be an addition of new features but the speeds of existing vehicles in the game will also be altered.

A new gun- AUG- has also been added to Free Fire while several other firearms will be balanced with this update.

Click here to read the detailed patch notes.

According to the patch notes, players will be able to get a second awakened character called Hayato “Firebrand” for free by joining the 3rd Anniversary event on 22nd August.

Also Read: Free Fire OB23 Update: Why is Free Fire not opening?