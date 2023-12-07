What time will The Game Awards be live today (December 7)? Timing for all regions explored

The Game Awards 2023 is almost upon us, and the community is eager to see what Geoff Keighley and co. has in store. The 10th edition of the yearly extravaganza rewards the gaming industry's and its professionals' excellence over the past year while shining a light on what to expect for the next. This event promises a celebration of video games with awards, world premieres, musical performances, and more for this year.

We have gathered all the available information and jotted down the livestream timing across all regions in the article below.

The Game Awards 2023 livestream start time and countdown timer

According to the official website, The Game Awards 2023 will take place on Thursday, December 7, 2023, in the Peacock Theater, Los Angeles. It will begin with the Opening Act at 4.30 pm PT / 7.30 pm ET, with the main event expected to start around half an hour later. The countdown timer will help readers keep track of when the event begins.

Based on the available information, the livestream start time across major time zones is as follows:

4.30 pm Pacific Time (December 7)

6.30 pm am Central Time (December 7)

7.30 pm Eastern Time (December 7)

12.30 am UK Time (December 8)

4.30 am Dubai Time (December 8)

6 am Indian Time (December 8)

8.30 am China Time (December 8)

9.30 am Japan Time (December 8)

11.30 am Australia Time (December 8)

1.30 pm NZT (December 8)

The livestream start time across major cities are as follows:

Los Angeles, United States - December 7, 4.30 pm

New York, United States - December 7, 7.30 pm

London, United Kingdom - December 8, 12.30 am

Paris, France - December 8, 1.30 am

Berlin, Germany - December 8, 1.30 am

New Delhi, India - December 8, 6 am

Tokyo, Japan - December 8, 9.30 am

Sydney, Australia - December 8, 11.30 am

Auckland, New Zealand - December 8, 1.30 pm

This year's event will have a likely run time of three hours, which will include the award distribution, game reveals, major announcements, and more. The occasion is one of glitz and glamor, with the who's who of the gaming industry in attendance.

This year's Game of the Year nominees at the event include Alan Wake 2, Baldur's Gate 3, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

