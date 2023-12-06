10 announcements we expect to see at The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023 is right around the corner. The year has been stacked with some great titles that have set new benchmarks in the gaming industry. This includes Baldur's Gate 3, the current frontrunner for the Game of the Year award. There have also been some great indie titles in Cocoon and Dave the Diver that have taken gamers by surprise. 2023 has been a fantastic year for gaming, and let's just say 2024 has some big shoes to fill.

With millions watching, The Game Awards is one of the premier stages where developers can showcase what they've got cooking behind the scenes. The ceremony marks a time of celebration but also piques curiosity for what the future may have in store. This article aims to cover 10 video game announcements that you can expect to see (or, at least hope for) at The Game Awards 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

10 video game announcements that are expected at The Game Awards 2023

1) Shadow of the Erdtree - Elden Ring DLC

Official artwork for Shadow of the Erdtree (Image via From Software)

Elden Ring's release set a new ceiling for AAA gaming. The 2022 Game of the Year was hailed for its brutal combat, gorgeous art and world design, and deep lore. Elden Ring is one of From Software's more accessible games in terms of difficulty, allowing the player a wide variety of options to deal with encounters. That said, the game is still challenging enough for those looking for a grind.

The Game Awards 2023 will be a great time for the developer to show a trailer and hopefully announce a release date for the Elden Ring DLC. While it is highly unlikely, they have used this platform before to announce new titles. That said, fans will still have to wait for a good while before the release of Shadow of the Erdtree.

2) Assassin's Creed: Codename Red

Assassin's Creed: Codename Red is set in Feudal Japan (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed fans have been asking for an installment set in Feudal Japan for a long time now. Ubisoft has heard their cries for a Japanese assassin with the untitled Codename Red. With the release of Assassin's Creed: Mirage, the developer has earned some goodwill back from its fans, and if all goes well, we could be looking at another great Assassin's Creed title with Shinobis and Samurai, set in the heart of war-torn Japan.

AC: Codename Red has only received a 30-second reveal trailer so far, with Ubisoft confirming that the game is still in the initial stages of development. The Game Awards is an excellent time for Ubisoft to provide more details about the game and, hopefully, even a title.

3) Black Myth: Wukong

Sun Wukong in Black Myth Wukong (Image via Game Science)

Black Myth Wukong has been in development for a long time now. First unveiled as a gameplay trailer back in 2020, the game is a dramatic retelling of the classic "Journey to the West" tale about Sun Wukong. The Monkey King is one of the great mythological characters of Chinese folklore, and the gameplay features show off his fighting style and other powers.

The upcoming Soulslike video game is highly anticipated as Game Science hasn't yet confirmed a release date. Considering there are reports suggesting that the game might be released in 2024, there is a high possibility that we may get a release date at The Game Awards 2023.

4) Dishonored 3

Cover art for Dishonored 2 (Image via Arkane)

Arkane Studios has a lot of goodwill to earn back after the disastrous release of Redfall. The game fell flat at launch owing to its performance issues, lack of creativity, and bland storytelling. Now that Arkane Studios is reportedly working on a new installment for the Dishonored franchise, possibly putting the developing team under substantial pressure.

The Dishonored games were widely praised for their inventiveness and ingenuity in terms of gameplay. The job for Arkane Studios is monumental in terms of their last game, but fans will just have to give them the benefit of the doubt for this one.

5) Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding was one of the most heavily marketed games of all time. It had cryptic, vague imagery that never really explained what the game was going to be about. Hideo Kojima has been one of the most prolific game developers in the industry. His mastery of the blending of cinema and video games was one of the reasons for Death Stranding's success.

The trailer for Death Stranding 2 features the same style of storytelling as its predecessor. Revealing very little, we can see returning characters such as Fragile and Sam. There is a high possibility that we will be treated to more Death Stranding 2 footage at The Game Awards 2023.

6) Rumored God of War: Ragnarok DLC

A brooding Kratos in God of War: Ragnarok (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

Santa Monica Studios has hit it big with this new generation of God of War games. A heavily narrative-driven experience, God of War has pushed the boundary of fantasy storytelling, and with Ragnarok, they seem to have dialed the heat even further. There is a lot of heart in the God of War game while also adding violent combat set pieces that make your inner child scream with delight.

Some downloadable content (DLC) for God of War Ragnarok is reportedly in the works, and fans should expect an announcement during The Game Awards 2023. There is a lot of hype around it as fans will look to return to the icy world of Midgard to take on a brand-new adventure.

7) Ghost of Tsushima 2 Rumor

A moonlit landscape. (Image via Sucker Punch)

Rumors of a sequel for Sucker Punch's smash-hit title, Ghost of Tsushima, have surfaced. With the game long overdue for another installment, Sucker Punch is poised to deliver a great game. Ghost of Tsushima was a brilliant open-world experience set in the backdrop of feudal Japan. The game featured engaging combat with stances to choose from and a story that keeps you hooked till the end.

While it is highly unlikely that we see anything from Sucker Punch at The Game Awards 2023, there is still enough rumor to spark hope among fans.

8) Marvel's Wolverine

With the success of the Spider-Man games, Insomniac looks confident and ready to take on a Wolverine game. The game was announced in 2021 with a teaser. With Spider-Man 2 out of the way, Insomniac will aim to focus on delivering a fully fleshed-out Wolverine title at the same benchmark as the Spider-Man games.

Marvel's Wolverine could get a trailer during The Game Awards 2023. There has been a lot of talk about it, as previous titles that have tried to take on the X-Man never lived up to the hype. The Game Awards is an excellent time to showcase what they've been working on, and fans can expect a peak at some footage for Marvel's Wolverine.

9) Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

This next game on the list is a sequel to one of the best psychological horror experiences ever crafted. Senua's Sacrifice follows the story of the titular Senua as she traverses the horrors of the underworld to free her husband from the clutches of death. The game has a haunting atmosphere that sets the mood for this grim and dark adventure through the underworld.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II does not have a definitive release date yet. Ninja Theory has stated that the game is in the final stages of development and is aiming for a 2024 release. A sneak peek into this dreary world at The Game Awards 2023 will not be completely off the cards.

10) Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Silent Hill 2 Remake is one of the most anticipated horror games of 2024. The initial footage released by Konami looks great, with visuals and atmosphere seemingly on point. The current generation of gaming has a ton of remakes of classic horror games of the past, and hopefully, Silent Hill 2 will stand out.

Like the previous entry, Konami is hoping for a 2024 release but has not yet set a launch date. The game was delayed, but with the current demand for quality, Bloober Entertainment is going to take its time perfecting the title before launch. The Game Awards could be an excellent opportunity for them to announce a release date for the hotly anticipated game.

