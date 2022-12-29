How to get Dishonored - Definitive Edition for free on Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022

Dishonored - Definitive Edition is the latest game to be offered as part of the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022. Its base version was one of the first titles to showcase Arkane Studios' fluid combat system, which offers gamers the utmost freedom while they carry out most actions during a fight.

Dishonored players can also use a combination of skills and abilities, along with melee combat, to dispose of the many foes they will encounter on their journey. While fans today associate Arkane Studios with Deathloop, this title's gameplay style and design aesthetics resemble the developer's earlier games. This includes Dishonored.

Despite the Definitive Edition having been released in August 2015, it's still an entertaining experience by today's standards. The title offers a range of powers that can be used to approach its levels as one pleases. These abilities also give players the option to play aggressively or passively. The next section will talk about how to get the game during the sale.

Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022's Dishonored - Definitive Edition: How to acquire game

Wario64 @Wario64 Dishonored - Definitive Edition and Eximius: Seize the Frontline are free on Epic Games Store. Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics - Aiko's Choice are next week's free titles bit.ly/3qQwIr3 Dishonored - Definitive Edition and Eximius: Seize the Frontline are free on Epic Games Store. Kerbal Space Program and Shadow Tactics - Aiko's Choice are next week's free titles bit.ly/3qQwIr3 https://t.co/DH8oI1oRqX

Dishonored - Definitive Edition is one of the more popular offerings made on the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022. So naturally, many players will be interested in redeeming the title. Here's how to do that.

Create an account on the Epic Games Store. This is mandatory for redeeming Dishonored or any free games in the future. Creating the account is free and can be done using the PC app or a suitable browser. It can also be connected with profiles related to other platforms like PlayStation and Xbox. If you already have an account on the store, log into it.

Look for Dishonored - Definitive Edition on the home page using the search bar. Alternatively, you can also find it by scrolling down to the free games section.

Go to the details page of the game by clicking on it.

Press "get," and it will take you to the next page.

Press on Confirm to add the game to your library. You'd have to Confirm your payment details here, but thanks to the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022, you won't need to pay anything.

You can redeem the game on a suitable browser or the Epic Games PC app. However, using the app becomes mandatory if you want to download and play the game since downloads won't work on a browser.

Subsequently, Dishonored - Definite Edition will be added to your library permanently and won't be removed after the sale ends.

The entire process is simple and shouldn't be a hassle. Dishonored - Definitive Edition is the first game of the stealth-action series. It is developed by Arkane Studios. The Definitive Edition offers the base game and all the additional content released post-launch. It's the most comprehensive experience a player can get, and it's entirely free for the next 24 hours, thanks to the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022.

Since its inception, Epic Games Store has routinely presented free premium games ranging from AAA hits to indie sensations. While the digital storefront's offers are provided weekly, the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale 2022 has taken things to the next level. The store has been offering a new game for free every day, and it all commenced on December 15. This Holiday Sale will be available till January 25.

