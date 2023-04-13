Why Arkane's decision to release Redfall at 30 FPS feels like a bigger disappointment even before the actual release

The latest news surrounding Arkane Studios' upcoming venture, Redfall, has left many fans disappointed. Thankfully, there's no fresh delay, and the highly anticipated shooter title remains on course for a May 2 release on PC and Xbox. However, the developers informed the community yesterday that there will be no Performance mode at launch on both the Xbox Series X and S consoles.

In simpler words, players can only play the game at 30 FPS on their consoles. The ability to play at 60 FPS will come eventually, as Arkane has informed fans that a performance mode will be implemented. A potential release date for this hasn't been stated yet, so there's no telling when console users can play at higher FPS. Irrespective of when the Performance mode arrives, it won't be available at Redfall's launch. Combined with the troublesome development cycle so far, this latest news makes the game feel like a disappointment prior to its full release.

Redfall's lack of a Performance mode on consoles at launch is inexcusable

Unfortunately, it seems like the development cycles of most modern-day AAA titles have some kind of unforeseen negative experience. Redfall hasn't been any different, and the shooter game's May 2 release date is a result of several unexpected delays. Ideally, the upcoming FPS vampire shooter should have been released in the second part of last year.

Redfall @playRedfall Redfall is launching on Xbox consoles with Quality mode only:

Xbox Series X: 4K 30 FPS

Xbox Series S: 1440p 30 FPS

60 FPS Performance mode will be added via game update at a later date. Redfall is launching on Xbox consoles with Quality mode only:Xbox Series X: 4K 30 FPSXbox Series S: 1440p 30 FPS60 FPS Performance mode will be added via game update at a later date. https://t.co/NLaGsMbwdW

Although the numerous delays were disheartening, the gaming community has been more than accommodating. This comes partly due to Arkane's impressive repertoire with video games. The studio has released incredibly interesting games like Prey, Deathloop, and the Dishonored series. Many fans felt that receiving a properly finished product was better, even if it meant a longer wait.

As such, the absence of a 60 FPS mode will feel like a major disappointment. After all, Redfall falls into the genre of video games where the available frames per second count is of great importance. It's widely accepted that there's a noticeable difference between 30 and 60 FPS when it comes to shooter games.

Xbox Studio @XboxStudio



C’mon, we are in 2023 and Xbox Series X|S are capable enough to run 60FPS, if only thing you need is time, just take it. @playRedfall Unacceptable.C’mon, we are in 2023 and Xbox Series X|S are capable enough to run 60FPS, if only thing you need is time, just take it. @playRedfall Unacceptable.C’mon, we are in 2023 and Xbox Series X|S are capable enough to run 60FPS, if only thing you need is time, just take it.

While there will be a single-player campaign, the game's core experience includes co-op. Yes, it's likely going to be a PvE experience, so players will be able to manage with lower FPS. But why do fans have to make such sacrifices in the first place? Moreover, the adjusted experience will still be less than optimal, despite no fault on the player's end.

The modern-age gaming industry has reached a point where new titles are hardly launched as complete products. Basic features are often released as critical updates, even though they should be available upon launch. In fact, this has become so common that several members of the gaming community have made peace with it at this point.

Nevertheless, there should be no excuse for Redfall getting only Quality mode at launch on Xbox consoles. The upcoming game was built on Unreal Engine 4, which is a solid tried-and-tested tool. Interestingly, all of the shooter's gameplay showcased so far has been in 60 FPS. At this point, this feels like a case of false advertising, if not anything else. Furthermore, PC users are likely to enjoy 60 FPS on the first day, which is a slap in the face for console gamers.

PeterOvo (808) @PeterOvo5 I am deleting Redfall from my Xbox Series X.



I'm not playing a First Person Shooter at 30 FPS. I suffer from motion sickness a lot.



Couldn't finish Atomic Heart and Deathloop because of it.



Xbox L. I am deleting Redfall from my Xbox Series X.I'm not playing a First Person Shooter at 30 FPS. I suffer from motion sickness a lot.Couldn't finish Atomic Heart and Deathloop because of it.Xbox L. https://t.co/bVgRubVaaj

Many community members have been left disappointed with last night's news. The game has already taken over six additional months to complete its development. It if the in-game content comes a few weeks after launch, but the absence of a Performance mode reeks of an unfinished development cycle.

Many consider playing a shooter title at 30 FPS unacceptable, irrespective of whether it's a PvE or PvP experience. The shooter experience can feel clunky, and the overall feeling could be way below the optimum. Moreover, Arkane won't offer the game at a discount to console users. Gamers will be paying the same price everywhere irrespective of the platform, but PC users will get a better experience.

Clearly, this isn't some third-party indie title that's being discussed, which means that expectations are certainly high for Xbox and Arkane's upcoming venture. The latter half of 2022 wasn't great for the gaming giant, but they have made a good start this year. Redfall is one of the most eagerly awaited titles, despite all of its delays and unfortunate announcements. The fact that many gamers will have to play this title at 30 FPS for the foreseeable future shows why it's hard to trust developers based on their words and promises.

Poll : 0 votes