The Game Awards 2023 stream date and time for all regions

The Game Awards 2023, one of the most prestigious events in the gaming industry, celebrates some of the most popular titles released over the year across different categories and felicitates them with rewards. The event is held annually for a live audience, but since not everyone can attend the awards in person, it is also streamed.

Apart from felicitations, the event will see trailer reveals of some highly anticipated titles. That said, here's where everyone can watch the show online and what they can expect.

When does The Game Awards 2023 commence?

Based on the information revealed on their Twitter account, The Game Awards 2023 will be streamed from 5 PM PT on December 7. Considering this time, here are the stream times for the different regions worldwide.

America: 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET

India: 6:30 AM IST(December 8)

UK: 1:00 AM GMT (December 8)

Central Europe: 2:00 AM CEST (December 8)

Japan: 10:00 AM JST (December 8)

Australia: 12:00 PM AEDT (December 8)

Before the full show begins, there will be a 30-minute-long pre-show leading up to The Game Awards 2023. Based on what was seen during the previous years, the event is expected to last for 2 to 3 hours.

Where to watch The Game Awards 2023?

You can watch The Game Awards 2023 live on the official YouTube and Twitch channels. You can also tune into your favorite streamers and watch their stream of the live event.

There's also a possibility that the event will be broadcast on Steam, so there are a lot of places for you to choose from.

What to expect at the event?

When it comes to The Game Awards, you can expect information about several upcoming indie and AAA titles. There will be an award ceremony because that's what it is about. Other than that, many major titles will either be announced on the grandest stage, or developers will reveal new information about already announced titles.

For example, Digital Extremes will announce its newest expansion, Whispers in the Wall, at this year's event. Similarly, it was believed that Rockstar Games would announce the official trailer for GTA 6 at the event, but it was leaked earlier this morning.

Everyone in the gaming community looks forward to this highly prestigious event. It will be interesting to see which title bags the Game of the Year trophy this year.