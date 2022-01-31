What are the top 3 Clans in Clash of Clans?

Clash of Clans is a multiplayer strategy game in which players build Clans, each with a maximum of 50 players. Clans are rated based on the number of individual player trophies. Top Clans are rewarded with gems every month to appreciate the users' accomplishments.
To join these Clans, gamers must meet specific requirements, such as a minimum town hall level, trophies, league, and builder base trophies. If they meet these requirements, they can join one of the top Clans and brag about their Clan achievements.
Top Clans in Clash of Clans
Clans are communities of players who band together to compete with other Clans in one of two ways. The first is to pool their trophies and battle for the most trophies, and the second is to win Clan Wars.
Clan members have access to a secret chat room where they can socialize, challenge one another, and contribute troops, spells, and siege machines to one another. There are four ranks in a Clan: member, elder, co-leader, and leader.
Clans can have a maximum of 50 members, including the leader.
3) Indian Wizards
With 60228 trophies, the Indian Wizards is one of the top clans. As its name suggests, this Clan is from India and is presently competing in Clan War League's Champions League 2. With a war streak of 1, the Clan has won 413 battles.
- Clan Level: 20
- Minimum Town Hall Level: 14
- Minimum Trophies: 5500
- Chat Language: English
- Clan Type: Invite Only
2) Khan Brothers
Khan Brothers is now the fourth-best Clan in Clash of Clans, with 61051 trophies. It is from Indonesia and is currently competing in Master League 2 of the Clan War League. This Clan has won 363 battles with a 0 war streak.
- Clan Level: 20
- Minimum Town Hall Level: 14
- Minimum Trophies: 5500
- Chat Language: Bahasa Indonesia
- Clan Type: Invite Only
1) Bharat
With 63617 trophies, Bharat is the most powerful Clan in Clash of Clans. It is from India and presently plays in the Clan War League's Champions League 2. With a 0 war streak, this Clan has won 503 Clan War battles.
- Clan Level: 23
- Minimum Town Hall Level: 14
- Minimum Trophies: 5500
- Chat Language: English
- Clan Type: Closed
Users can complete the requirements and join the top Clans to play Clash of Clans with some of the best players and earn gems.