What is the trait point cap in Remnant 2?

Remnant 2 players must use their trait points effectively when increasing their character abilities. Each character has four basic traits at the beginning of the game, and as you progress, you unlock more. These traits are essential to customizing your skills and equipping the right one to suit your playstyle to improve your combat.

These are special passive skills that provide you with unique bonuses and buffs. Leveling up your traits improves their effects; however, you must collect many trait points.

Unlike Remnant: From the Ashes, you don't have to worry about upgrading Traits with your trait point as it happens automatically. Although these trait points are essential to upgrade traits, there are certain conditions to how much you can collect. Here is everything you need to know about it in Remnant 2.

Everything you need to know about trait points in Remnant 2

There are three types of traits in Remnant 2, and upgrading them requires trait points. You can max each trait to level 10; once it reaches its limit, it cannot go higher. You must invest these points in another trait to strengthen your build. Using 60 trait points out of 85 (max trait points) can unlock a new trait, which is the point cap in Remnant 2.

Those who unlock new traits must know that doing so costs 60 trait points. Since there is a cap on trait points, you cannot access multiple traits simultaneously. You must respec the trait if you want to make a change.

Here is the list of all the available traits in Remnant 2:

Remnant 2 Core Traits:

Endurance : It improves maximum stamina by 30%.

: It improves maximum stamina by 30%. Expertise : It reduces cooldowns by -20%.

: It reduces cooldowns by -20%. Spirit : It increases mod power generation by 20%.

: It increases mod power generation by 20%. Vigor: It increases max health by 30%.

Remnant 2 Archetype Traits:

Triage : It increases overall healing by 25%.

: It increases overall healing by 25%. Longshot : It increases weapon ideal ranges by 600 cm.

: It increases weapon ideal ranges by 600 cm. Strong Back : It reduces encumbrance by 10%.

: It reduces encumbrance by 10%. Kinship : It lessens friendly fire damage by 80%.

: It lessens friendly fire damage by 80%. Ammo Reserves : It expands ammo reserves by 50%.

: It expands ammo reserves by 50%. Swiftness : It increases movement speed by 15%.

: It increases movement speed by 15%. Regrowth : It boosts health regeneration by 1.5 seconds

: It boosts health regeneration by 1.5 seconds Fortify : It increases armor effectiveness by 50%.

: It increases armor effectiveness by 50%. Potency : It increases consumable duration by 100%.

: It increases consumable duration by 100%. Untouchable : It increases evade window by 30%.

: It increases evade window by 30%. Flash Caster: It increases casting speed by 50%.

Remnant 2 Traits:

Amplitude: It improves the area of effect size by 50%.

It improves the area of effect size by 50%. Arcane Strike: It increases mod power generation from melee damage by 50%.

It increases mod power generation from melee damage by 50%. Barkskin: It reduces all incoming damage by 10%.

It reduces all incoming damage by 10%. Blood Bond: Your summons absorb 10% of damage taken by the caster.

Your summons absorb 10% of damage taken by the caster. Bloodstream: It increases grey health regeneration by 3 seconds.

It increases grey health regeneration by 3 seconds. Fitness: It improves evade distance by plus 20%.

It improves evade distance by plus 20%. Footwork: It raises speed while aiming by 50%.

It raises speed while aiming by 50%. Glutton: It raises the use speed of relics and consumables by plus 30%.

It raises the use speed of relics and consumables by plus 30%. Handling: It lowers weapon spread and recoil by 40%.

It lowers weapon spread and recoil by 40%. Recovery: It boosts stamina regeneration by 30 seconds.

It boosts stamina regeneration by 30 seconds. Resonance: It increases aura size by plus 50%.

It increases aura size by plus 50%. Revivalist: It increases revive speed by plus 50%.

It increases revive speed by plus 50%. Rugged: It improves the health of Archetype summons by 100%.

It improves the health of Archetype summons by 100%. Scholar: It increases experience obtained by plus 50%.

It increases experience obtained by plus 50%. Shadeskin: It increases withstanding power to elemental status effect by 20%.

It increases withstanding power to elemental status effect by 20%. Siphoner: It boosts lifestyle by plus 3%.

It boosts lifestyle by plus 3%. Wayfarer: It raises traversal movement by plus 50%.

All the above traits will help you make your build powerful and battle ready. Those who have equipped improper character traits will hinder their play style. Equipping the right one with the right build is essential to gain a competitive edge in this role-playing game.