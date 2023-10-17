What is Twitch Stories? Everything to know about the platform's TikTok-style feature

Twitch is preparing to introduce an update for content creators to post stories, enhancing their outreach to their audience. Stories have become a common feature, with various platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat, X, WhatsApp, and Instagram already incorporating this functionality.

The Amazon-owned platform is now poised to add the story feature to its mobile applications. These stories will have a longer lifespan, lasting up to 48 hours, which is usually twice the duration compared to platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram, where stories typically endure for only 24 hours.

"Easier for you to reach your community" - Twitch's message ahead of the new story feature

The platform is gearing up to launch its fresh story feature this week, from October 16 to 22. This new feature offers a range of valuable options for creators to more effectively engage with their communities. According to the official website, the platform stated:

"We’ve made it easier for you to reach your community directly on Twitch, through short posts that expire in 48 hours."

The primary objective is to provide streamers with the ability to post information or any other content they wish to share before going live. For instance, if a streamer runs 30 minutes late for their scheduled stream, they can now conveniently inform their audience through these stories.

Streamers can utilize this feature, like how Instagram has seamlessly integrated stories. Creators can share images, text updates, and even clips from their live streams with their communities.

Can everyone upload stories?

Unfortunately, not everyone will have access to this feature right away. The platform has unveiled eligibility criteria for users to use this new story feature.

For instance, Twitch affiliates and partners must stream for a minimum of 45 minutes in the past 30 days to gain access to this feature on their accounts.

Additionally, streamers who have amassed at least 30 subscribers, including gifted subscriptions, will be granted the option to generate subscriber-exclusive stories.

How to use it?

Currently, this feature is exclusively accessible through Twitch's mobile app, wherein streamers can craft a story either from the Following tab or through Creator Mode.

Streamers can create stories through the following tab (Image via X)

In the "Following" section, streamers can simply click the plus icon to upload a story. Furthermore, by clicking on the "Create" option, they will be directed to the Stream Manager page, where they will find a plus symbol for creating stories.

Importantly, these stories come with push notifications enabled by default. This means that anyone who follows the creator will receive notifications when a new story is uploaded by that creator.