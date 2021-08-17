What are the uses of Sakura Bloom in Genshin Impact?

Sakura Bloom arrived in Genshin Impact with the latest 2.0 update. It is an Inazuma speciality that appears as a pink and purple cluster of flower petals. Surprisingly, not many players are aware of its purpose.

Inazuma is the region of the Electro Archon named Baal. As a result, exploring the Inazuma islands requires players to use the Electro element consistently. This also applies to the Sakura Blooms that can be picked only after contact with the Electro element.

This article dives into some of the most important uses of Sakura Blooms in Genshin Impact.

Sakura Blooms are used to ascend Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Before Yoimiya, Ayaka was the featured character in Genshin Impact. The Cryo five-star character was a massive hit among players and is also considered one of the best damage dealers in the game.

Ayaka in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players who have unlocked Ayaka definitely realize the importance of Sakura Blooms. Fully ascending her requires 168 Sakura Blooms.

Here's an interactive map for all the Sakura Bloom locations in Genshin Impact:

Sakura Blooms are exclusively available on the Narukami island in Inazuma. Players can get up to 55 plants through a simple farming route in under 10 minutes.

Uses of Sakura Blooms in cooking

Sakura Blooms are also required for cooking some brilliant dishes.

1) Sakura Mochi

Sakura Mochi is a great dish that not only revives a character but restores up to 1200 HP based on the quality. One Sakura Bloom with Rice and Sugar is needed to prepare it.

2) Sakura Tempura

Sakura Tempura is a shield boosting food, and players can get its recipe from the Gourmet Supremos quest.

The Gourmet Supremos quest in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Alongside two Sakura Blooms, the dish's ingredients include Shrimp Meat, Lavender Melon, and Flour.

3) Tricolor Dango

The Tricolor Dango is a recovery dish that restores up to 34% of the max HP of a fallen character and then adds 1900 HP to it.

The ingredients for this dish include Sakura Boom, Milk, Snapdragon, and Rice.

Lastly, some special foods such as Snow on the Hearth and Summer Festival Dish can be cooked during quests with the help of Sakura Blooms.

It is safe to assume that Sakura Blooms will play an even bigger role in Genshin Impact as an ascension material with future updates.

Edited by Srijan Sen