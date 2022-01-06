What is Valor in Halo Infinite and how to get it fast?

Halo Infinite’s campaign mode has been received very positively by fans both new and old to the franchise.
The story mode allows players to do a lot in the semi-open world of Zeta Halo, and the gameplay lets players go about the narrative and progression in whichever way they want.
Additionally, to promote more versatile gameplay, Halo Infinite’s campaign also allows players to invest in more powerful weapons, vehicles, and personnel through the FOB menu. However, to get their hands on these weapons, players will need to invest Valor, which is an in-game currency acquired by Master Chief after completing certain tasks.
Valor is not too difficult to come across, but it’s also not something that players are automatically gifted with over time. While players will not have to grind too much to get some of the currency, there are certain side objectives that need to be completed if they wish to get their hands on an extra bit of Valor.
How to acquire Valor fast in Halo Infinite
As mentioned, Valor is not exactly a rare currency, but it’s also not something that the campaign will just automatically keep giving players. So, for those who have booted Halo Infinite’s campaign on the harder difficulties, it’s important to know the various ways of getting Valor, as this currency and the upgrades that it can purchase can make progression in Zeta Halo significantly easier.
The Valor system unlocks at the very beginning of the third mission, where the game automatically provides players with 350 of the currency just for completing the second mission.
The Valor sources in Halo Infinite are as follows:
- Main story missions (350 Valor)
- Destroying Banished facilities (100 Valor)
- Saving UNSC marine squads (30 Valor)
- Destroying Banished Propaganda Towers (10 Valor)
- Found in containers or chests in Zeta Halo
So, logically the fastest way to get Valor will obviously be to finish the main story missions, however, just grinding the narrative and not enjoying the rest of Zeta Halo will ruin the fun of the campaign mode altogether.
Hence, to make the most of what Halo Infinite’s story offers and still rack up a considerable amount of Valor, players will need to invest some time in taking out Banished Facilities early on in the game.
They can alternate between story and exploration, but investing a couple of hours into taking out those facilities and saving UNSC marine squads will allow players to rack up Valor points much faster.
What does Valor unlock in Halo Infinite?
As mentioned, players will get to unlock a lot of weapons and vehicles from the FOB menu by investing some Valor. Here is a list of everything that the in-game currency unlocks:
- MA40 AR: 400
- Assault: 450
- Razorback: 500
- M9 Frag Grenade: 550
- CQS48 Bulldog: 600
- Breacher: 650
- Warthog: 800
- VK78 Commando: 900
- Scout: 1000
- BR75: 1100
- Heavy Assault: 1200
- Gungoose:1400
- S7 Sniper: 1500
- Sniper: 1600
- M41 SPNKR: 1700
- Demolition: 1800
- Scorpion: 2000
- Hydra: 2100
- Striker Sidekick: 2200
- MA40 Longshot: 2300
- Convergence Bulldog: 2400
- Wasp: 2600
- Impact Commando: 2700
- BR75 Breacher: 2800
- S7 Flexfire Sniper: 2900
- Pursuit Hydra: 3000
- Rocket Hog: 3200