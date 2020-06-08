What is Valorant Rated and when is it going live?

Valorant's ranked gameplay is called Rated mode or Competitive mode.

While the Rated mode is not out yet, we can expect it to come live some time in June.

Just like the closed beta, Valorant’s official launch has also seen an incredible amount of success. Not only was it able to create a booming player base, but over the weekend, it even saw its first-ever global tournament in the form of Twitch Rivals: Valorant Launch Showdown.

Compared to the closed beta, the full-game launch came with a lot of new changes, in terms of both gameplay balance and in-store cosmetics.

However, not everything in the official launch was an addition. Valorant came out with one element missing and that was the ‘Rated’ or ‘Competitive’ mode.

Riot had decided that the game will only have unrated matches available for now, so players who were gearing up to grind to the top of the Valorant echelons will have to put a slight pause to their ambitions.

What is Valorant Rated mode?

Similar to the ranked games in League of Legends, Valorant too has ranked matchmaking and it's called Rated mode or Competitive mode.

The competitive matches provide players with rank titles based on how well they’re doing in their games. However, losing and gaining elo will ultimately depend on the player winning his/her matches. The amount of elo lost or gained will defer based on the player’s individual performance.

The ranked mode had eight overall ranks with three sub-ranks for each division, except for the ultimate title of Valorant:

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Immortal

Valorant

However, Riot recently faced a lot of criticism with how their ranking system played out, and that is probably the reason why they’re yet to release a ranked mode as there might be a complete overhaul of the entire system.

When is the new Rated mode likely to release?

Valorant’s rated queue did not launch with the live servers but Riot has assured fans that it is in the works and will be coming very soon.

Valorant’s communications lead, ‘Pwyff’ had said:

“We’re not going to be launching with ranked, probably turning it on in a few weeks once everything’s stable.”

During the closed beta, the ranked mode was available three weeks after the game's release. So, if we’re to judge by that time frame, then we can assume that the Rated mode for the official game will be out sometime around late June.

For closed beta players, it’s important to know that their progress will not be transferred to the official game and they will have to start afresh.