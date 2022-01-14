What is Whitelist Failure in Call of Duty: Warzone and how to fix it?

Call of Duty: Warzone players have been facing a lot of system errors with the game ever since the Pacific update went live last month.

With the recent patch, Raven Software was able to fix a significant number of bugs and issues present in the shooter. And while the “content package is not installed” error has been properly dealt with, another major bug seems to have taken its place instead.

One of the biggest problems that the Warzone community is facing right now is the “Whitelist Failure” error that seems to be cropping up every now and then.

A good portion of the playerbase feels that the error primarily pops up when the Ricochet anti-cheat encounters a bug that was brought in by the most recent patch. The very nature of the pop-up error message is making many players feel that perhaps they got banned from the game, and has been creating a lot of confusion in the community.

How to fix Call of Duty: Warzone’s Whitelist Failure error

Before Raven Software comes up with a hotfix, there is currently only one way to deal with the whitelist failure error in Call of Duty: Warzone, but it is only a temporary fix.

To work around the issue, players encountering this pop-up, when logging in to the game, will need to reboot the shooter a couple of times. While for some players, the error might not show up after the first restart, others might have to reboot the game a number of times for the problem to be resolved, so they get to queue up for matches once again.

Unfortunately, this fix is only temporary and after bypassing it once, players have reported that it did reoccur and they had to go through the process of rebooting the game over and over again.

The reboot is the only fix that the game has at the time of writing this article, and players looking for a permanent solution will need to wait for the developers to patch it out.

