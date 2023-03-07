Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest entry from developers Team Ninja and publishers Koei Tecmo. This souls-like action role-playing title embarks players in a grueling single-player campaign that tests their combat prowess to its limits.

As expected from past Team Ninja games, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty also features an extensive character creation menu, with the additional option of using several community-made presets buried under the options.

Note: Minor mechanical spoilers for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s character creation menu may follow. Discretion may be required.

Using character creation codes in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Follow these simple steps to access the code system in the character setup menu:

Enter the character creation menu in-game. You can access this creation menu by speaking with Zuo Ci, the Immortal Wizard in Mt. Tianzhushan. Select the Character Creation menu from the sub-options. Tap on the Menu button to open up an extra menu. The menu will provide many options, including entering Character Creation codes from random players. Source your favorite codes from popular websites like Reddit and Twitter (or the game’s various discussion forums). Input the code into the dialog box and let the preset download. Finally, you can use the preset character of your choice from a vast range of community-made creations.

Players can also share their codes with the community if so desired. Additionally, keep in mind that the codes are platform dependent - the first three digits of the code must be appropriately adjusted to suit the platform you are playing on:

WLX for Xbox (Xbox One and Series X/S)

WLP for PlayStation (Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5)

WLS for Steam (PC)

Popular character presets for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The following character creation codes are based on playable characters based on the most popular gaming franchises, as sourced from the steam community:

1) Goro Majima from the Like a Dragon series (WLX-DLGYHEwaBMbL3)

Goro Majima (Image via u/Lawanoli in Reddit)

2) Michael Jackson (WLP-?rhL%W?skvu=J)

Michael Jackson (Image via u/TowerOfMG in Reddit)

3) Chun Li from Street Fighter (WLP-%rcB+jqMckNex - PS5 only)

Chun-Li (Image via u/SquadCammander354 on Reddit)

4) Azula from ATLA ([email protected] - Steam)

Azula (Image via u/legatii from Reddit)

5) The Joker from DC Comics (WLX-k?JDvFuefU6YC)

The Joker (Image via u/TruF33ls on Reddit)

What is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

Created as a role-playing action-adventure title for the Xbox, PC, and PlayStation, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an excellent souls-like game in its own right. Players take control of a fully customizable protagonist as they utilize martial arts, magic, and weapons to hunt down human and demon foes scattered throughout the world during the Three Kingdoms period of ancient China.

The game is based on Luo Guanzhong’s classical novel - Romance of the Three Kingdoms, merging fantastical and real-life events into a sensational story. The game was released worldwide to positive reviews on March 3, 2023.

