What are the Zeds in Killing Floor 3? 

Zeds in Killing Floor 3 are the bioengineered monsters created by the Horzine Corporation. You will encounter these enemies during your gameplay, and a variety of Zeds can attack you. Some types are common among Killing Floor 2 and 3, while some have been specially created for the latest installment released by Tripwire Interactive.

This article will explain what the Zeds are and go over some of their common types in Killing Floor 3.

Zeds in Killing Floor 3: Origin, history, and types

The Clot in KF3 (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

Zeds in Killing Floor 3 and previous games are also known as Specimens, created by the former CEO of the Horzine Corporation, Kevin Clamely.

Clamely is also a familiar face for veterans of the franchise. He is also known as The Patriarch and is the only boss fight in the first game. In Killing Floor 2, he is one of the bosses and the main antagonist of the entire franchise.

He was officially hired by the British Government to create Super Soldiers, and he attempted to do so by using his deceased son's body and DNA. This resulted in the creation of the very first Clot (the lowest tier of Zeds). Clamely then caused the outbreak due to reasons that remain unknown and eventually transformed into the monstrous Patriarch to protect himself against his enemies.

Types of Zeds

Fleshpound in Killing Floor 3 (Image via Tripwire Interactive)

There are several common types of Zeds in Killing Floor 3, which players should quickly become familiar with. These start with the lowest tier to some of the most powerful enemies you will encounter:

Clot: One of the most common types of enemies in the Killing Floor series. They are the first humanoid prototype and walk upright. They can sprint toward you and attack you with their claws and mouths.

One of the most common types of enemies in the Killing Floor series. They are the first humanoid prototype and walk upright. They can sprint toward you and attack you with their claws and mouths. Cyst: The Cyst is the weakest type of Zeds in Killing Floor 3. It's an alternative to the Clot and does not feature the militaristic upgrades the former boasts.

The Cyst is the weakest type of Zeds in Killing Floor 3. It's an alternative to the Clot and does not feature the militaristic upgrades the former boasts. Crawler: As the name suggests, these creatures crawl toward you on all six of their limbs. They can also climb on walls and vertical surfaces.

As the name suggests, these creatures crawl toward you on all six of their limbs. They can also climb on walls and vertical surfaces. Bloat: A giant monster that will release acidic vomit on you if you're too close. Aim for the head for the best results, but always maintain distance.

A giant monster that will release acidic vomit on you if you're too close. Aim for the head for the best results, but always maintain distance. Gorefast: Armed with a massive blade in one hand, these low-HP enemies sprint toward you in a violent frenzy.

Armed with a massive blade in one hand, these low-HP enemies sprint toward you in a violent frenzy. Husk: A flamethrower-equipped Zed, these can fly for a short period and damage you with their powerful fire attacks.

A flamethrower-equipped Zed, these can fly for a short period and damage you with their powerful fire attacks. Siren: The Sirens will often sprint toward you or release powerful sonic attacks you must dodge to avoid damage.

The Sirens will often sprint toward you or release powerful sonic attacks you must dodge to avoid damage. Fleshpound: Fast, strong, and enraged, these are some of the most powerful types of Zeds in Killing Floor 3. They have armored skin, which you must first break to expose critical damage areas.

Fast, strong, and enraged, these are some of the most powerful types of Zeds in Killing Floor 3. They have armored skin, which you must first break to expose critical damage areas. Scrake: These armored chainsaw-equipped monsters are slower than the Fleshpound but equally strong. Shoot at their weapon or mask to expose critical zones.

These are most of the common types of Zeds you will encounter while playing Killing Floor 3. The game also consists of boss fights with the likes of Queen Crawler, Impaler, as well as Chimera. All of these are brand new creatures and have never been featured in previous Killing Floor games.

The boss fights are fresh, but the common types of enemies remain virtually the same, apart from appearance and movement. So those who have previously played Killing Floor 2 should have no problem recognizing and dealing with these familiar foes.

