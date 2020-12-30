What is a Zero Point fish in Fortnite, and how to use it?

With Fortnite Season 5 currently going on, a lot of new content has made its way into the game, stirring things up for players.

The latest season saw the addition of new types of fishes in the game for players to catch.

The Zero Point fish in Fortnite

The Zero Point fish in Fortnite is a unique fish that one can come across in the game. The fish is of rare quality, but surprisingly, it can be easily acquired in the game.

It's named after the Zero point crystal because it does offer the same benefits as the crystal itself.

Zero Point Flopper



- Heals 15

- Max Stack 5



To catch this fish in Fortnite, all players need to do is head over to any active fishing spot and cast their fishing rods.

Players need not use the pro fishing rod for this one, nor does the time of day matter to catch this fish, so players don't need to worry about that. However, since this is a rare kind of a fish, catching it may take a few attempts.

This fish offers a health boost of 15 to players after they've consumed it. However, that's not the best part.

Consuming this fish grants players the ability to teleport themselves in any direction. The effect lasts only for 20 seconds. This is something that a zero point crystal does as well, and since this fish has the same abilities as a zero point crystal, naming it after the crystal makes total sense.

Players can consume this fish even at 100 health to gain its teleporting benefits. And since it has such a perk, consuming this fish grants players a nice little edge in the game.

Consuming this fish can get people out of really sticky situations, potentially allowing them to win matches in Fortnite.