When does Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 release?

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Vanguard is right around the corner and is highly anticipated as players continue to grind through the base game content. After the preseason ends, players can expect the first Battle Pass to arrive along with some new content.

When Call of Duty: Vanguard initially launched, Season 1 was slated to be released nearly a month after its official release. That meant the first week of December after players had become used to the new game. However, Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 was delayed, most likely to make sure that all of the new content and the new Warzone map are clean upon release.

The new Season 1 release date for Call of Duty: Vanguard

While the news of a Season 1 delay for Call of Duty: Vanguard may have been disappointing, the wait isn't that much longer. Season 1 was only delayed by one week and will be released on 8 December 2021 for all platforms.

The original release date was slated for December 2. Warzone's new map, Caldera, was also planned for release the day after. Vanguard owners will have 24-hour early access on the same day as the Season 1 launch for the new Warzone map.

Those same rules will still apply for the Season 1 Vanguard launch, even if it was delayed by a week. Call of Duty: Vanguard owners will continue with the 24-hour early access to the Caldera Warzone map. Afterwards on December 9, everyone across all available platforms will be able to play the new Pacific-themed battle royale map.

Of course, once Season 1 of Call of Duty: Vanguard drops in early December, there will be some new content to try out as well.

Content in Season 1 of Call of Duty: Vanguard

For Vanguard itself, players can expect the usual content that a new Season brings to Call of Duty. Perhaps the most anticipated is a brand new Battle Pass, which is guaranteed.

Apart from the new pass, players will also have some new multiplayer maps to try out and there will likely be at least one new weapon added to the game.

The news maps and weapons are yet to be announced, but the playerbase will learn soon enough, as Season 1 of Vanguard is only a few weeks away.

