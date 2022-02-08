When does Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season Two launch for all regions?

Call of Duty Warzone was initially launched in 2020 as a free-to-play extension of Modern Warfare. Since then, the title has become one of the most battle royale titles. The game was later integrated with the Black Ops Cold War when it launched the same year and Vanguard during the launch of Season One.

With the launch of Season One of Vanguard, the entire Second World War arsenal and its operators were integrated with Warzone. A new map, Caldera, set in the Pacific during the Second World War, was introduced.

Vanguard and Warzone Season Two brings a slew of new additions to the title, including new operators, weapons, maps, perks, and more.

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season Two launches February 14, 2022

Call of Duty Vanguard takes the iconic first-person military shooter experience back to its second World War era. Build on the same engine as Modern Warfare, the title expands on the gunsmith mode and retains the tight gameplay.

Season Two was initially set for February 2, 2022, but was delayed as Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software focused on the bug fixes of the ongoing issues. After multiple patches, the title is ready for Season Two.

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season Two launches February 14, 2022. The launch time for different regions are as follows,

9.00 AM PST

12.00 PM EST

5.00 PM GMT

6.00 PM CET

10.30 PM IST

2.00 AM JST (February 15, 2022)

Season Two brings a slew of new content to Vanguard and Warzone, including new operators (Anna Drake, Thomas Bolt, and Gustavo Dos Santos), new weapons (KG M40: Assault Rifle, Whitley: LMG, Ice Axe, and Armaguerra 43: SMG) as well as new perks, killstreak, and lethal equipment.

The update will introduce new features to the Warzone, namely the Nebula V and armored trucks, bomber planes, and the Redeploy Balloon. Vanguard also introduces two new maps (Casablanca and Gondola) and the much anticipated ranked mode.

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Season Two launches February 14, 2022. Both the titles are available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Battle.net.

