When is Coromon, the Pokemon-like monster catcher, arriving on Steam and Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch and PC will be receiving a new monster-catching Pokemon-like game called Coromon in just a couple of months.

The title is officially set to go live on March 31, 2022, for PV via Steam and Nintendo Switch. While it will eventually make its way to iOS and Android, TRAGsoft is yet to make any official announcements on when that will be.

The developers are taking Q1 for the game’s release quite seriously. The title will be dropping by the end of March without any delays.

What is Coromon?

For those unaware, the monster-catcher is an upcoming Pokemon-like monster-catching title developed by TRAGsoft with Freedom Games as the publisher. In the game, players will be set on a journey through the region of Velua as a young Coromon train.

On the way to becoming the “Cormon master,” players will be required to stop shady organizations from using legendary monster for their evil schemes.

Much-like Pokemon, battling other trainers will also be part of the core gameplay mechanic, along with catching monsters and legendary monster essence of different varieties and elements.

However, unlike the base Pokemon titles, the upcoming monster-catcher will have a difficult setting, which hardcore fans can tweak to make the game significantly more challenging for themselves.

Additionally, there will be a built-in Nuzlocke option where players can customize and set self-imposed rules to make the game even tougher. Jochem Pouwels, founder of TRAGsoft, explains the game as:

“A modern take on a classic and beloved genre. Everything from the built-in difficulty options to the expanded control over stat customizations, squad combinations, and more, it’s all to create a personal and tailored experience for creature catching trainers that have been asking for this for decades. Coromon is finally almost here to give the people what they want!"

Also Read Article Continues below

The monster-catcher will be officially released on the Switch, PC, and Mac on March 31, 2021. It will cost $19.99.

Edited by Srijan Sen