When is the Donkey Kong Bananza Direct? Starting time, where to watch, and more

With the launch of the Switch 2 finally behind us, Nintendo is now turning its attention to Donkey Kong Bananza, a brand-new 3D platformer and a Switch 2 exclusive. And to build the hype, a dedicated Nintendo Direct is happening on June 18, focusing entirely on this upcoming jungle adventure.
In this article, we’ll cover everything about the upcoming Donkey Kong Bananza Direct, including the start time, where to watch it, and what to expect.
Donkey Kong Bananza Direct date, start time, and duration
The Donkey Kong Bananza Direct will stream live on Wednesday, June 18, and it kicks off at the following times:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
- 6 am PT
- 9 am ET
- 2 pm UK
The showcase will last 15 minutes, as announced via the Nintendo Today app. It has a short runtime, suggesting we'll probably have a focused presentation that dives deep into gameplay, characters, and possibly the story, but nothing beyond Bananza itself.
Where to watch the Donkey Kong Bananza Direct
You can catch the Direct on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel or Nintendo's official website. This Direct is strictly about DK Bananza. No sneak peeks at other Switch 2 titles are expected during this stream.
What to expect from Donkey Kong Bananza
Set to launch on July 17, DK Bananza gives the franchise a new look inspired by The Super Mario Bros. Movie. According to Shigeru Miyamoto, the redesign aims to make the iconic ape more expressive, building on the work that first started back in the Donkey Kong Country and Jungle Beat days.
Gameplay-wise, early hands-on previews describe Bananza as a bold new 3D platformer, bringing modern mechanics to the classic Donkey Kong formula. It’s part of Nintendo’s plan to start building an exclusive lineup for Switch 2, joining other titles like Mario Kart World, Survival Kids, and Kirby Air Riders.
If you’re a fan of Donkey Kong or platformers in general, this Direct is worth tuning into. Whether you're excited about Donkey Kong's new look or just want more Switch 2 news, be sure to tune in on June 18.
Also read: Is Donkey Kong Bananza coming to PC?
Here are some other gaming articles from Sportskeeda for you to check out:
- All video game announcements from PlayStation State of Play 2025: Silent Hill F, Nioh 3, and more
- All video game announcements from Xbox Games Showcase 2025: Outer Worlds 2, Call of Duty Black Ops 7, and more
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.