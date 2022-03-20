When Dr DisRespect almost cried discussing his Twitch ban

The mystery surrounding Dr DisRespect's Twitch ban is still largely unresolved till date, with no one being able to identify one specific reason for the ban, including the former Twitch giant himself. Fans still recall their shock when the news first became public back in June 2020.

The streamer himself, who maintains a stoic and strong presence on stream, became very emotional in the stream soon after he was removed from the platform.

Read on to find out how the streaming community and one of its pillars reacted to the shocking news and what the streamer is currently doing.

How did Dr DisRespect react to Twitch ban in June 2020?

The "Face of Twitch" was banned from the platform on June 26, 2020. An official statement from Twitch explaining the ban read:

“As is our process, we take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.”

There was no further explanation given by the platform. The streaming community was up in arms against the Amazon-owned platform as their subscriptions were canceled and Dr DisRespect appeared visibly shaken by the whole ordeal.

Dexerto @Dexerto



- dexerto.com/entertainment/…



Here's the email sent out to all subs: Twitch have cancelled subscriptions to Dr Disrespect's channel and are sending out refunds. His emotes are also no longer available.Here's the email sent out to all subs: Twitch have cancelled subscriptions to Dr Disrespect's channel and are sending out refunds. His emotes are also no longer available.ℹ️ - dexerto.com/entertainment/…Here's the email sent out to all subs: https://t.co/YPBkzoV7nP

The streamer was unable to even express himself in his final stream on the Amazon-owned purple platform.

Dr DisRespect, whose macho character was the main reason behind his breakout success, was in tears as he abruptly ended his last Twitch stream. At the 7:35 minute mark, he said

"I appreciate everyone watching today. We’ll get through this Champions Club. I know it’s tough, life’s weird right now. We’ll get through this okay. And uh…f**k.”

Dr DisRespect has moved on to YouTube since then, where he now has nearly 4 million subscribers and streams regularly. He had around 4.5 million followers on Twitch before his ban, so it has taken him 2 years to reach his earlier sub count on the Google-owned platform, despite the fac that he was already a legend amongst streaming circles.

On the 11th of March, just a little over a week ago, he announced that he had "resolved" his legal dispute with Twitch.

While the streamer was forced to move to YouTube, many streamers followed his lead by exiting Twitch after the news first broke. These include popular names like TimTheTatMan, Valkyrae and many others.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan