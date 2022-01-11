When is the final update coming to Forza Street before servers shut down and what does it include?

After 3 years of service, the relatively unknown Forza title, Forza Street is shutting down this spring. Developed by Electric Square, Street is Xbox studios and its flagship racing franchise Forza’s first foray into the free-to-play mobile game market. Originally released as Miami Street, the game was later rebranded to be part of the Forza franchise.

Unlike Horizon’s open-world racing or Motorsport’s closed-circuit racing, Street focused on fast-paced street racing with tight corners and short tracks. The title was heavily criticized for its predatory monetization practices, oversimplified gameplay, and the gameplay-limiting energy system.

Forza Street will have a 12 week-long event before the server are permanently shut down

After almost 3 years of service, Forza Street is ready to shut down its servers forever. The final update of the title was released this Monday, January 10, 2022, which is one last hurrah before the game bites the dust in Spring 2022.

The finale brought a slew of changes, including the deactivation of all in-game microtransactions as well as a refund of all microtransactions in the last 30 days. The game is also massively discounting all in-game currency purchases as well as greatly increasing energy recharging rates and energy storage.

As for cars, the final update of the game is adding an unreleased car to the game, and the wait time on the cars has been reduced. The game will host a 12-week long spotlight featuring many Rare and Epic cars, which is set to kick off on January 17, 2022.

The game’s servers will be shut down in Spring 2022, after which the game will be removed from storefronts. While not necessarily a bad game, the game failed to set itself apart from other competing titles and capture mass-market appeal.

Forza fans looking to enjoy some fast-paced action on their mobile devices can play Forza Horizon 5 through Game Pass Cloud. Forza Horizon 5 is arguably one of the best racing games in the market right now and has won many awards as well. The game is also available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows Store.

Edited by Danyal Arabi