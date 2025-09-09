When does Genshin Impact Luna I maintenance start and end?

HoYoverse has officially announced the maintenance and server downtime schedules for the Genshin Impact Luna I update, releasing on September 10, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). As per standard pattern, maintenance will last for a total of five hours, during which all servers for the game will be offline. Once maintenance is complete, players will once again be able to login to their accounts, and experience the new content in Genshin Impact Luna I.The upcoming version introduces the brand new region of Nod-Krai, along with new characters such as 5-star units Lauma and Flins, and free 4-star unit Aino. New Archon Quests, map expansions, and events await the players once the developers perform maintenance and update the game to the latest version.This article provides information regarding the maintenance starting and ending times for the Genshin Impact Luna I update.Maintenance schedule for Genshin Impact Luna I updateAs announced by HoYoverse, server maintenance for the Genshin Impact Luna I update will begin on September 10, 2025, at 6 AM (UTC +8). It is scheduled to last for five hours, following which the game will go live on September 10, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC -8). Players will get to experience a plethora of new content in the Luna I update, along with special anniversary rewards for the game's fifth anniversary.Despite the new update releasing simultaneously across all servers, the maintenance schedule might be different for players depending on their time zones. Hence, you can check the list below to find out the exact maintenance schedule for the Genshin Impact Luna I update, based on your server and time zone:America (September 9, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 3 pm - 8 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT): 4 pm - 9 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT): 5 pm - 10 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT): 6 pm - 11 pmEurope (September 9-10, 2025)Western European Summer Time (WEST): 11 pm - 4 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST): 12 am - 5 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST): 1 am - 6 amAsia (September 10, 2025)Indian Standard Time (IST): 3:30 am - 8:30 amChina Standard Time (CST): 6 am - 11 amJapanese Standard Time (JST): 7 am - 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST): 7am - 12 pmAlso read: Genshin Impact x Among Us collab: Date, skins, and everything you need to knowFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.