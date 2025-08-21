When does Hell Let Loose: Vietnam launch?

The Hell Let Loose: Vietnam launch has officially been confirmed for 2026, marking the next big step for the franchise. First teased during Gamescom 2025, the game immediately caught attention with its promise of large-scale 50 vs 50 battles set during one of the most intense periods of the 20th century.

Instead of simply re-skinning the WWII experience of the original, this entry shifts the focus to the jungles of Vietnam. With that, let's look at what we can expect from the Hell Let Loose: Vietnam launch.

What to expect from the Hell Let Loose: Vietnam launch

Gameplay glimpse from Hell Let Loose: Vietnam (Image via Team17)

While Hell Let Loose was steeped in the muddy trenches and fields of World War II, Vietnam will take players on a journey through the dense jungles and sprawling villages along the river-heavy landscape of Vietnam. The developers referred to it as a "hardcore, immersive theatre of war," on the official X post, which indicates players should expect even tougher gameplay environments.

This means ambush-heavy environments, new tactical considerations, and maps designed to reflect the Vietnam War era (1965-1973). If you’ve ever played titles like Line of Sight: Vietnam or Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, this is shaping up to be a modern take with the same large-scale authenticity that Hell Let Loose is known for.

Platforms confirmed for Hell Let Loose: Vietnam launch

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam will be available on:

PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store)

(Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store) PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X/S

Just like its predecessor, the game’s scale rules out any last-gen or handheld versions. The original Hell Let Loose was too demanding for older consoles, and the same applies here. With 100 players, vehicles, and massive environments, the Switch 2 may not be able to handle it either. This is very much a next-gen-only experience.

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam launch outlook

With a 2026 release window confirmed, there is still more to come on specific dates, pre-orders, and deeper gameplay reveals. What has been made clear already is that this is not a side project or expansion, but is being sold as a brand new chapter in the franchise. And considering GTA 6's fan following, there is a strong possibility that Team17 won't compete against it.

That sums up everything on the Hell Let Loose: Vietnam launch. Follow Sportskeeda for more game-related content.

