Within a short period of time, Fall Guys Ultimate Knockdown has emerged as one of the most popular online games around. The game presents a new unique take on the otherwise violence-filled Battle Royale Genre, and has been received very well by the gaming community. Mainstream streamers such as Ninja, SypherPK and timthetatman have begun streaming and playing the game with fervor, something that is apparent via the statistics as well.

Within days, Fall Guys had already sold more than 2 million copies, while more than 23 million streaming hours on Twitch have been registered. Further, the developers look keen to build on the initial momentum, and have been quick in releasing updates and bug fixes. The game’s popularity has risen very quickly, leading to some memorable moments already having been streamed.

Fall Guys Season 2 is trending lol pic.twitter.com/6NzhObDMsj — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 27, 2020

Regardless, fans worldwide are now looking forward to the new Season of Fall Guys, about which quite a bit of information has already been released.

When is Fall Guys season 2 coming out?

The Gamescom 2020 event, which started on the 27th of August and is still underway, showed us a rather interesting glimpse of Fall Guys Season 2. Lead Game Designer Joe Walsh led us to a short trailer about the kind of content that will be released in the new season.

The trailer showed us the new ‘Medieval theme’ that Fall Guys Season 2 will have, along with a plethora of new skins that will be released, in due time. Further, new rounds that will be inspired by ‘Medieval’ quests will be introduced, along with quite a few new obstacles and maps.

The Game Designer confirmed that Season 2 of Fall guys is all but ready, and they are only adding a few finishing touches to the game. While this suggests that the new season should be released with a matter of days, or a week or two, this is not the case.

It has been confirmed that the new season will be coming out in October, although no official date has yet been released. According to gamesradar, the exact date on which Fall Guys 2 is expected to release is 6th October. However, as we have seen in quite a few other games (Fortnite), the release might see a delay or two, and therefore the only thing that players can do for now is, wait. You can watch the Season 2 Sneak Peek below.