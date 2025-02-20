  • home icon
  When and where does Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii take place?

When and where does Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii take place?

By Rituraj Halder
Modified Feb 20, 2025 17:13 GMT
Where can you put the new title in the Yakuza timeline (Image via SEGA)
Where can you put the new title in the Yakuza timeline (Image via SEGA)

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is wild, and this shouldn't be too surprising for those familiar with the franchise. However, believe me when I say Yakuza in Hawaii has taken the bar to a new level of crazy. This game puts the fan-favorite character Goro Majima in the spotlight as the sole protagonist.

However, this time, the setting is far from the familiar streets of Kamurocho. Instead, Majima finds himself stranded on a mysterious Hawaiian island with no recollection of his past. This article explores when and where the events of Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii take place.

Where and when in the timeline does Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii take place?

Official gameplay promo screenshot (Image via SEGA)
Official gameplay promo screenshot (Image via SEGA)

The game takes place six months after the events of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (2024). You play as Majima, once a feared and respected Yakuza, who wakes up on Rich Island with no memory of who he is or how he got there.

A local boy named Noah Rich rescues him, but Majima soon becomes entangled in a conflict involving Hawaiian pirates and former Yakuza members from Japan.

As he attempts to regain his lost memories, he takes on the role of a pirate captain, forming a crew and embarking on a treasure hunt for a legendary prize known as the Esperanza. Majima’s journey will take you across various Hawaiian-inspired locations, including Honolulu, Rich Island, and the mysterious kingdom of Madlantis.

Official gameplay promo screenshot (Image via SEGA)
Official gameplay promo screenshot (Image via SEGA)

Along the way, he encounters an all-new cast of characters. These include Jason Rich (a former treasure hunter who runs a bar), Masaru Fujita (a chef-turned-pirate), and Mortimer (the leader of the formidable Mortimer Armada). Other notable figures include Queen Michele (the ruler of Madlantis), and Spade Tucker (a New York loan shark also searching for the Esperanza).

Despite its new setting and pirate-themed adventure, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii remains closely tied to the main timeline. You may recognize returning characters such as Taiga Saejima (Majima’s sworn brother), as well as Nishida and Daisaku Minami (former members of Majima’s Yakuza family).

As one of the most over-the-top entries in the franchise, this game holds true to everything Like a Dragon is known for and adds a little more seasoning to it.

Edited by Niladri Roy
