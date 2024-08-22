When is the next Brawl Stars Brawl Talk?

Supercell releases a Brawl Stars Brawl Talk video on their official YouTube channel every two months. In these videos, they outline upcoming events and challenges, often featuring collaborations with other games and celebrities. They also announce new Brawlers, skins, and Hypercharges that will be introduced over the following two months. The last Brawl Talk took place on June 22, 2024, indicating that the next one will be released soon.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks and speculations and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Date of the next Brawl Stars Brawl Talk video

Well-known Brawl Stars content creator, BTLN, revealed the desired upload date of the next Brawl Talk video on his X handle. He informed his followers that the developers have decided to organize the video on August 24, 2024. As a perk of being a content creator, he gets early information on these topics from the developers.

Predicted time for the next Brawl Stars Brawl Talk video

The previous Brawl Stars Brawl Talk videos have all been uploaded at 3 PM UTC or 8 AM PT. The time has remained unchanged and the next saga will likely follow the same pattern.

It's important to note that these videos are streamed live on YouTube, meaning viewers cannot rewind and must watch the entire video in real-time. Based on the past year's pattern, the next Brawl Stars Brawl Talk video will likely run for approximately 9-10 minutes. However, the video will be available to rewind and watch after the live is over according to the user's preference.

What can we expect from the next Brawl Talk video?

In every Brawl Talk, two new Brawlers are introduced, and this time one of them was prematurely leaked by the App Store. His name is Moe, a Brawler inspired by a rodent equipped with a drilling machine. This leak was also confirmed by BTLN on his X handle.

However, Brawl Stars has yet to unveil details about the second Brawler, along with information on upcoming skins, and new events. Meanwhile, the developers have teased two new Hypercharges for Poco and Mortis in the official Box vs Drops video.

