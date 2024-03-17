When is the next Clash Royale update?

The Clash Royale update always brings a lot of changes in the gameplay, either by introducing new cards or modifying the existing ones. These updates can be categorized into two types: the monthly season update and the occasional mid-season update.

The first mid-season update details have been announced by the Supercell through RoyaleAPI.

This article covers all the essential information about the next Clash Royale update, such as its date, time, and the changes it will introduce to the game.

What is the scheduled date and time of the next Clash Royale update?

Mystery Box (Image via Supercell)

The first mid-season update in the game will be applied after a brief maintenance break on March 18 at 9 am UTC. This means that the players should complete their active challenges before the impending update. Otherwise, their progress in those challenges will be lost, implying that they won't receive the reward associated with that challenge.

What changes will be made in the next Clash Royale update?

Challenge (Image via Supercell)

The next Clash Royale update will bring a flurry of changes, starting from the complete overhaul of the daily tasks to making slight adjustments in the Classic and Grand challenges.

Currently, the three daily tasks in the game provide a Silver Chest and 20 Battle Banner Tokens as rewards. However, in the upcoming update, these rewards will be replaced by the Clash Royale Mystery Box. These boxes will be beneficial for the F2P (free-to-play) players, as they will be able to acquire higher tier rewards by consistently completing the three daily challenges.

Furthermore, the various challenges in the game will offer Magic Books in addition to the profile badge for the first 12 wins in Clash Royale. Classic challenge will reward Common Magic Book to the players, while the Mega Draft and Grand challenges will reward Rare and Epic Magic Books, respectively.

These new reward systems will be restricted due to the inventory limits. In cases where the inventory is full, the Magic Books will be replaced by a certain amount of gems as a reward for achieving 12 victories in those challenges.

In addition to the changes in the reward system, the forthcoming Clash Royale update will also feature some changes in UI related to the deck composition. A new button will be added to sort all your cards in ascending/descending order.

