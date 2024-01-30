When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go? Schedule, how to trade stickers, and more

Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go is among the most anticipated events of Scopely’s highly social title. The latest event appears for the first time in the global server from the start of the season, where tycoons are allowed to trade golden stickers with their in-game friends. Since getting these cards is the hardest, and players have had to leave their albums incomplete because of a few golden cards, this event has got the community excited.

This article helps you with all the details you need to know about the Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go.

Schedule of Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go

Monopoly Go Golden Blitz will only last for 15 hours (Image via Scopely)

Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go, the new gold card trading event, went live in the title on January 30, 2024, at 11 am EST. The 15-hour event will end on January 31, 2024, at 5 am EST. Therefore, tycoons must act fast to collect all the golden stickers they need to complete different albums in the current season-long sticker collection event called Monopoly Origins.

How to trade stickers in Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go

These are the two tradable stickers of Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go (Image via Scopely)

While trading normal stickers in the title is straightforward, trading golden stickers is slightly more complicated. Upon the arrival of Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go, tycoons will be given a chance to trade any two golden stickers during the event period. Here is a step-by-step guide for better understanding.

Step 1: Launch the game

Launch the game Step 2: Check for the Golden Blitz icon on the right side of your screen (a golden sticker icon).

Check for the Golden Blitz icon on the right side of your screen (a golden sticker icon). Step 3: Click on the icon to see the tradable golden stickers for the current event.

Click on the icon to see the tradable golden stickers for the current event. Step 4: Take a screenshot and click the “Ask” or “Send” button under the sticker.

Take a screenshot and click the “Ask” or “Send” button under the sticker. Step 5: Click on the “Facebook Group” icon.

Click on the “Facebook Group” icon. Step 6: Once you are redirected to the official sticker trading group on Facebook, post the screenshot.

Now, people who have the sticker you need or vice versa will share the link to their Monopoly Go account. Click on any of these links and befriend the owner. After that, you can trade the golden stickers with them.

However, note that you can only send five golden stickers during the Golden Blitz event.

The two tradable golden stickers in the event this time are The Fun Begins from the 21st album and Sketch Out from the 14th album.

Since its release on April 11, 2023, the game has brought new sticker albums every season. However, tycoons were allowed to trade every sticker with their in-game friends to complete sticker albums for rewards, except the golden stickers. The Golden Blitz event helps you trade your extra golden stickers with your friends for the cards you don’t have yet and thus help each other grow.

Other related links:

How to get free dice rolls in Monopoly Go || How to trade cards in Monopoly Go