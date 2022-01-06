When is the next expected update for Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Call of Duty: Vanguard has been out for a couple of months, but adjustments are still needed. Considering that most of the employees at Sledgehammer have been on a break, there have been no bug fixes for some time. With the current season nearing its end, fresh content is expected with Season 2.

Sledgehammer has returned to business as usual, with the holiday season winding down. They have released a list of some of the updates that players can expect. With some luck, many of the frustrating issues will be patched in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The next update in Call of Duty: Vanguard should add new weapons

Hotfixes and small updates are always possible in Call of Duty: Vanguard, but there may be a better indication of when to expect a new update. There is less than a month left of Season 1 and Season 2 is set to start on February 2, 2022. Some fixes may be updated around the middle of January, but the odds are that a majority of the content will be saved for Season 2.

Of course, when Season 2 begins, players can expect a new battle pass, new maps, and some new weapons to unlock. Content is typically what players look forward to the most when an update comes out, but there are some fixes that players will want to keep an eye on. Some of the camo challenges still have issues and plenty of tuning is needed.

After the holiday break ended, Sledgehammer tweeted a list of the most immediate fixes in Call of Duty: Vanguard they will be focusing on. This could point to an update before the full content drops in February.

Some of the fixes that should come through

Players should expect more weapon tuning soon in Call of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Activision)

Based on the tweet from Sledgehammer, players can expect all kinds of weapon tuning, camo fixes, and streak tuning. Perhaps the most exciting change will be to the mortar streak, which has been a complete nuisance on nearly any map they are used on.

Luckily, the Panzerfaust camo challenge will be reviewed by the developers. They have been plagued with problems and were made worse by the last update. Snipers and shotguns will also be tuned, so it will remain to be seen how Call of Duty: Vanguard meta is affected.

Also Read Article Continues below

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen