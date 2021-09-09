When is Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous releasing on PlayStation and Xbox?

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous was recently released for the PC platform, and many players have excitedly jumped on board the CRPG. Unfortunately, console players will have to wait a while longer to play the game.

Owlcat Games, the developer of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, has revealed that the game will be released for consoles on March 1, 2022.

The previous installment in the Pathfinder series, Kingmaker, had the same release timetable. The PC platform was a priority for Kingmaker, and the game was released on console platforms much later.

The console version of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous was supposed to be released in the fall of 2021, which would coincide with the launch of the PC version of the game. However, the console release has now been postponed to March 2022. When the developers announced the change in the game's release date for consoles, they also unveiled a new trailer.

PC players can purchase Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous for $50

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous was released for the PC platform on September 2, 2021. Players can currently purchase the game for $50, which is slightly less than the average game.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will likely cost $60 on next-gen consoles based on the current pricing schemes. Many new releases on next-gen systems, like PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S, cost $70 to meet new demands.

Also Read

As for the current reviews of the game, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has scored fairly well on Metacritic, with an 84% average. Getting an average of over 90% is difficult, and any games in the 80% range are certainly worth checking out.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh