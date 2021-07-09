When is PUBG Mobile 1.5 Update coming out?

Tencent, the developers behind the successful game, have been hyping gamers up for the new PUBG Mobile 1.5 update. The global version of PUBG Mobile has been the most popular mobile battle royale game.

Earlier, the developers had allowed players to pre-register for the latest PUBG Mobile update. To no one's surprise, it was a huge success, and as per Tencent, the game has surpassed 150 million downloads.

For the uninformed, the new update is being called PUBG Mobile 1.5: IGNITION and will bring numerous changes to the game.

Players will also be receiving a free permanent outfit that they can claim when the update rolls out.

Pre-registered users have passed 1️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ Million! 😯🙌📈 Pre-register for PUBG MOBILE 1.5: IGNITION now and get one FREE permanent outfit as soon as the new update drops! 🤩🎁💯



To pre-register, visit 🔗 https://t.co/RcrK0hXSjW pic.twitter.com/YXMNSzuOhM — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 2, 2021

Everything you need to know about PUBG Mobile 1.5: release date, time and latest additions

The release date and time for players who want to download the latest PUBG Mobile 1.5: IGNITION update will be July 9th (UTC+0 or 5:30 AM IST). Servers will not be taken offline for the update so players can expect no downtime.

The PUBG Mobile 1.5 update is expected to be around 600 MB for Android devices, whereas for iOS devices, the update will be around 1.5GB.

The future is NOW. 😎🚀 PUBG MOBILE 1.5: IGNITION will blow your mind 🤯 🤖 🏎️⚡ #PUBGMOBILE #MISSIONIGNITION



Get a sneak peek! 🔗 https://t.co/RcrK0hXSjW pic.twitter.com/7ACHZsAMWr — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 8, 2021

The new PUBG Mobile 1.5: IGNITION update is bringing massive overhauls to the gameplay as well. Players can travel across the islands with the new transit feature, and there is a new Anti-Gravity motorcycle which can float above the ground and water at low altitudes with the help of levitation technology.

This completely eliminates the requirement of boats.

PUBG Mobile 1.5: IGNITION is also bringing in special robotic dogs that can be discovered in a few city areas of the map. Once activated, they can examine the complete area for high-quality combat supplies.

Apart from this, the new update is also bringing a fresh new MG3, which can only be accessed via air drops.

Meet your new best friend coming in Update 1.5, the Patrol and Protection Robot! 🤖#PUBGMOBILE #MISSIONIGNITIONhttps://t.co/RcrK0hXSjW pic.twitter.com/yy8Z4u6dTz — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 7, 2021

There is also a new remaining ammo indicator feature. Players will be indicated how much ammo they are left with in the magazine as the number will change color depending upon the amount of ammo remaining.

For example, if the players have 25% ammo remaining, the number will change to yellow while upon reaching 10%, it will sport red.

This is not all as there are other tweaks and changes also coming to PUBG Mobile 1.5: IGNITION. They are listed below:

Automatic Jump

Train (New Vehicle)

Air Conveyor Launcher

Window Glass

Upgraded Battleground: Mission Ignition

Customized Firearm Settings

Adjustment in M249

Glass Window

Quick Wheel

Evoground: Payload 2.0 removed for maintenance

Victory Statue

