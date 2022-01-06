When is Ranked Play for Call of Duty Vanguard expected to release?

Ranked Play is one of the main features noticeably missing from COD Vanguard, and players have not been silent about it. Considering how successful Ranked Play has been in Halo, many Call of Duty fans are now looking to get their hands on the mode as soon as possible.

There has been a Ranked Play mode in many other Call of Duty titles, including last year's Black Ops Cold War. With all of the competitive turmoil continuing for the Call of Duty League, a Ranked Play mode is being cited as a must-have feature that will reinvigorate Vanguard.

When will Ranked Play arrive in COD Vanguard?

So far, there has been less than enough information on a competitive mode in COD Vanguard. What players do know is that Ranked will be available in the game in 2022. Sledgehammer and Activision have not provided a specific season or month to look forward to, however.

Based on other releases that have a Ranked mode, players can make an educated estimate on when the feature will arrive. Most of the time, competitive mode drops in Call of Duty during the mid-season lulls that tend to happen with each game. This means players can look to Season 3 for the mode to be released in COD Vanguard.

Sledgehammer has released what is considered to be one of the best competitive modes in their last Call of Duty title, which was simply WWII. Though the game received plenty of flack in its time, the competitive mode is widely considered to be the best compared to other titles. The only other great example would be Black Ops 2.

What is Ranked Play in Call of Duty?

For those that are new to the feature, Ranked Play allows players to go up against other competitors in order to climb the leaderboards. Typically, losing will drop rank and winning games with a good performance will provide the most points.

These matches also offer seasonal rewards that come along with the ranks. The mode usually changes the rules to match the CDL (Call of Duty League) as well, which makes games more competitive.

