When does Ranked Play release in Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Call of Duty: Vanguard is yet another World War II shooter in the iconic and endless franchise. In the grand tradition of modern triple-A games, this hit FPS dropped without a number of often-expected features.

The game launched without ranked mode in online play, making the default online COD experience casual. Months later, Treyarch Studios revealed that the highly requested system would be coming to the game sometime later.

When is Ranked Play coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard?

The official announcement dropped on February 11th. Image via Treyarch

Ranked Play is coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard on February 17th. The update is part of the game's Season Two Beta, which launched on February 14th and includes a variety of upgrades.

Players will have access to competitive CDL 4V4 Hardpoint, CDL Control, and CDL Seek and Destroy. These matches will be played on the rules of the Call of Duty League.

Ranked Play mode entails certain weapons being locked off. Shotguns and LMGs are unusable in all Ranked game modes. Conversely, all guns that are available are available to every player. This keeps the options even for every participant in Ranked League play.

Certain attachments, equipment, and killstreaks are also restricted. The rules are based on tournament standards for the Call of Duty League and apply to all players in Ranked Mode.

Ranked Tiers in Call of Duty: Vanguard

COD: Vanguard's new ranks. Image via Treyarch

In Call of Duty: Vanguard's new Ranked Play mode, there are seven Skill Divisions for players to place in. Each of those divisions feature five Tiers for players to fight through.

Each season, players will compete in five placement matches in Ranked Play modes. These matches will determine initial placement among the Skill Tiers. Players can earn additional points towards their Skill Division progress by winning more matches over the season.

Players can keep track of their Skill Rating throughout with a number. Consistent wins will allow a player to rise through the ranks and challenge new skill levels.

Skill Divisions and Tiers are visible to all other players, meaning everyone playing Ranked knows everyone else's level. These divisions are also used to divide players into skill-based competitions. This ensures that players aren't matched against enemies far beyond their rank.

The Ranked Play system is packed with unique rewards that players can't get elsewhere. Weapon Skins, Operator Skins, Camos, Charms, and many more are available to players as they climb the ranks. The top level holds a unique Operator Skin that will mark them out as an elite player.

