When does Splitgate 2 Open Alpha end?

Splitgate 2 Open Alpha will officially come to an end on March 2, 2025. The Open Alpha phase began on February 27, 2025, and is meant to run for a total of four days. This testing period is an attempt from 1047 Games to gather data from players, get feedback, and see the overall reaction from the Splitgate community. The aim is to also give the fans a taste of what the upcoming game will be like.

The Open Alpha phase is available for free for anyone with a Steam account, PlayStation 5, or an Xbox Series X|S.

Splitgate 2 Open Alpha start and end dates revealed

As mentioned earlier, the Splitgate 2 Open Alpha phase kicked off on February 27, 2025. It was announced officially by the developer, 1047 Games, along with the PlayStation X page.

The duration of the phase is only four days, so interested players best get to it as soon as possible as it will come to an end on March 2, 2025. Within this time, players can gain access to multiple game modes, such as Multi-Team Hotzone, Multi-Team Domination, and Multi-Team Deathmatch.

A massive, new 8v8v8 map was also announced for Multi-Team Portal Warfare. Apart from this, a new arena mode, Splitball is all set to be introduced as well. Here is a description of the mode:

"Splitball is a twist on classic arena modes like Capture the Flag and Oddball. To win, you play offense and defense at the same time, scrambling to capture and return Splitballs that spawn in neutral locations back to your base, while trying to steal Splitballs from the enemy base—and preventing them from stealing yours"

Moreover, another Arena Mode, Firecracker, inspired by Call of Duty's 'Search and Destroy' will also be available. Finally, players can expect new equipment and weapons during this short Splitgate 2 Open Alpha phase.

Gamers can also claim Twitch drops by watching their favorite streamers play the game during the alpha phase. The reward for watching will be an Aero carbine Haunt Cadence skin. This could potentially be the players' only chance to get the skin since it's available as a drop during the alpha phase.

