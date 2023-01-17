When is The Last of Us Part 1 coming to PC?

The Last of Us Part 1 was released for the PlayStation 5 in September 2022 to critical acclaim. Acting as a remake of the 2013 PlayStation 3 original, Naughty Dog's iconic action-adventure turned heads the same way it did almost a decade ago. Built upon the studio's latest rendering tech, this remake also showcases what Sony's latest home console is visually capable of.

With the hugely anticipated live-action adaptation from HBO having arrived, PC fans are waiting to relive Ellie and Joel's adventure. Thankfully, their patience will be rewarded on March 3, 2023.

PC fans rejoice as The Last of Us Part 1 arrives later this year

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog



Steam:

EGS: Or if you prefer to play on PC, you can prepurchase The Last Of Us Part I on Steam or the Epic Games Store and play when it releases on March 3rd!Steam: store.steampowered.com/app/1888930/Th… EGS: store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/the-la… Or if you prefer to play on PC, you can prepurchase The Last Of Us Part I on Steam or the Epic Games Store and play when it releases on March 3rd!Steam: store.steampowered.com/app/1888930/Th…EGS: store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/the-la…

As mentioned above, The Last of Us Part 1 is slated for a PC release on March 3, 2023. With about a month and a half to go, this launch will mark the franchise's first release on PC.

It will be another addition to the steadily-growing list of PlayStation ports on the platform. The publisher's previous efforts include Days Gone, God of War (2018), Marvel's Spiderman Remastered, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

As seen with these games and the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection port, it is safe to assume that The Last of Us Part 1 will be a robust conversion for PC players to enjoy. So far, we do not have any information on the technical details. However, this should offer an improvement even over the PlayStation 5 version if players have a powerful enough PC.

What is the game about?

The Last of Us Part 1 follows the same format and narrative as the PlayStation 3 original. Set in the post-apocalyptic United States, it follows Joel and Ellie trying to survive the horrors brought on by a fungus mutation that turned most of the population into zombie-like creatures.

Various human survivors will also be encountered on the journey, but can they be trusted in a world where everyone is trying to look out for themselves?

Gameplay features third-person perspective, as players explore varied levels and set-pieces as Joel (and occasionally Ellie). The format will be somewhat familiar to Uncharted fans. However, it is slower-paced and oozes an almost horror-esque vibe.

Players will have different weapons at their disposal, from pistols to shotguns. Crafting is a key aspect, allowing crafting consumables like molotovs and healing supplies.

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog The Last of Us Part I is now available worldwide! Thank you to the fans for your support and excitement, and thank you to the studio members and our partners at SIE for your incredible contributions!



Have an awesome adventure -- endure and survive 🦒 The Last of Us Part I is now available worldwide! Thank you to the fans for your support and excitement, and thank you to the studio members and our partners at SIE for your incredible contributions!Have an awesome adventure -- endure and survive 🦒 https://t.co/0vDS2OBzkf

The DLC expansion for the original game titled "Left Behind" is also included in this remake. This centers more around Ellie and was released in 2014. It takes place across two arcs, one set a few weeks before the original events where Ellie spends time with her best friend Riley.

The other segment occurs in the final hours of the base game as Ellie must scour for supplies to patch up a wounded Joel. Unfortunately, the multiplayer mode from the PlayStation 3 is not available in the remake, so players will not be able to enjoy action-packed PvP combat as they did back then.

Poll : 0 votes