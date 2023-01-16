Who voices Joel in The Last of Us?

Ever since its initial release in 2013 for the PlayStation 3, The Last of Us has captured the hearts of gamers throughout the world, thanks to its gripping narrative and dark post-apocalyptic setting. Over the years, the series has received a remaster and a subsequent remake for modern platforms.

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog The Last of Us Part I is now available worldwide! Thank you to the fans for your support and excitement, and thank you to the studio members and our partners at SIE for your incredible contributions!



One of the key points of attraction to a story is its characters, and Joel remains an iconic protagonist throughout his stay in both The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II. He went through several revisions and castings before finalization due to his relationship with Ellie in the game.

Note: Minor spoilers for The Last of Us will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

Joel is voiced by Troy Baker in The Last of Us

Joel was truly brought to life by the veteran voice actor and musician, Troy Baker. He is well-known for the multitude of roles he played in several iconic video games, some of which include the Batman, Joker, Booker DeWitt, and Talion, among others. He also took on the role of Sam Drake in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

Troy Baker as an older Joel in the sequel (Image via IMDB and TLOU Wiki)

Troy Baker is also known for his contributions in several anime, films, and as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for the alternative rock band, Tripp Fontaine.

Meanwhile, HBO’s The Last of Us TV-series adaptation features Pedro Pascal as Joel. He has taken on a Joel who is more vulnerable than in the video games.

Pedro Pascal as Joel in the TV series adaptation (Image via Wikipedia and HBO Max)

Pedro is a Chilean and American actor, known for his roles in various TV series and movies such as the Game of Thrones and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020).

More about Joel Miller

Joel Miller is the protagonist that players control in the first game, and a supporting character for the sequel, Part II. Created by Neil Druckmann, he is described as a morally complex character, who is aimed to be relatable and grounded-to-life for the player.

During the events of the first game, he was a single parent who lost his daughter to an armed soldier in the chaos that took place during the outbreak of the mutated Cordyceps fungus. He later became a reluctant hero, and eventually opened up to and started taking care of Ellie Williams - the girl he was tasked with smuggling and protecting. He did so as she reminded him of his long-deceased daughter.

Joel made a short appearance in the second game and was briefly playable.

More about The Last of Us

The Last of Us is an action adventure game meant to be played in a third-person perspective. It follows players taking control of protagonist Joel Miller as they navigate through a post-apocalyptic world that spans abandoned towns, buildings, forests, and various other environments in this single-player campaign.

The game’s combat follows them using a wide range of firearms and limited use melee weapons. As events progress, they face off against hostile humans and cannibalistic creatures that are infected by the Cordyceps fungus, specifically, a mutated strain. As is with most modern titles, players can craft and upgrade equipment and their base health as the game progresses.

The heart of the title is its beautifully woven narrative, which tells a powerful story like no other, and has been loved by both fans and critics alike.

A PC port of the remake is slated to release on March 3, 2023.

