When is Valorant’s Episode 1 Act 3 coming?

With Valorant Episode 1 Act 2 out for more than a month, players are already expecting the arrival of Act 3 (image credits: Riot Games)

Unlike the rest of the major shooters out there, Riot Games is choosing to do things a bit differently when it comes to releasing their Battle Passes in Valorant.

Instead of going for the typical year-long season method, Riot takes up an episodic measure, where each year Valorant will complete one episode, each of which will be divided into Acts.

There will be six Acts each year, and each of them will span for two months. Valorant is currently in Episode 1 Act 2 of its cycle, and it has been a little over a month since the new Act has been released, and fans are already expecting Act 3, and the exciting new Agent and Battle Pass that it will offer.

Killjoy was the last Agent to be released in Act 3, and after the recent Sage nerfs in Valorant patch 1.07, many are thinking that the next Agent might be another healer.

So when is Valorant Episode 1 Act 2 coming to an end?

Riot Games is yet to give us any specifics as to when Valorant Episode 1, Act 2 is coming to an end. However, if we look back and see the time when each Act was released, then we can safely guess that Act 2 will be ending sometime during the first week of October.

5th of October will be our most educated guess as to when Act 3 is probably going to come out, as it is exactly two months after Act 2 came live.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that recently, the Valorant devs had taken a week-long vacation, and because of this the Act 3 might just be delayed as well.

So the next possible date can be somewhere around the 10th of October, with a whole new BattlePass reward system to follow soon after.