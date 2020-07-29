When will Free Fire open today?

Garena Free Fire fans are eagerly waiting to try out the new features which have been added to the game through the OB23 update. The much-awaited update was released today, and players can download it from Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The size of the update is 391 MB for Android devices and 500 MB for iOS devices. The Free Fire OB23 update is called 3VOLUTION and marks the 3rd anniversary of the game. The battle royale game will complete its three years of operation on 22nd August.

When will the Free Fire open today?

Garena Free Fire had announced that the servers have been taken down for maintenance and will soon be available again. Until then, players will not be able to access the game.

Here are timings of the maintenance:

Start time: 7:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) on 29th July 2020

End time: 5:00 pm IST (GMT +5:30) on 29th July 2020

Players will be able to play the game and try out the new features after 5:00 PM IST (GMT +5:30).

Several bugs in Free Fire have been fixed with the new update. The weapons have also been balanced and the speed of some of the vehicles have been altered. However, the centre of attention for this update is a new character, a new pet and a new weapon.

The new character is named Luqueta and has an ability called Hat Trick. Meanwhile, the new pet is called Mr Waggor and the new gun is an AUG which comes with a pre-equipped 2x scope and a higher fire rate. Click here to read to the detailed patch notes.