When will Lost Ark servers open today? (February 11)

February 11 is when large audiences can enjoy Lost Ark across the Western continents of Europe and the Americas. The MMORPG hit had been restricted to South Korea since 2019 but is now being brought to the Western world by Amazon Games, who are no strangers to MMOs, having launched New World in 2021.
The game has been accessible via early access to players who own either one of the four Founder's Pack variants since February 8, 2022. However, starting February 11, in a few hours from now, the game will be accessible to anyone who wishes to join the journey.
Lost Ark servers will open on February 11 for all the players
Before jumping into the timings, it's essential to know that title is a completely free-to-play game. It's only available to PC players and will be downloadable from Steam. Based on different timezones, the opening times for Lost Ark servers will be:
- 5:00 PM UTC
- 5:00 PM GMT
- 6:00 PM CET
- 2:00 PM Brazil/Argentina ST
- 4:00 AM AEDT
- 9:00 AM PST
There will also be a variety of active servers to avoid crowding. Servers in North America have also been divided to ensure that players enjoy smooth gameplay.
List of all Lost Ark servers
Central Europe
- Neria
- Kadan
- Trixion
- Calvasus
- Thirain
- Zinnervale
- Asta
- Wei
- Slen
North America - East
- Azena
- Una
- Regulus
- Avesta
- Galatur
- Karta
- Ladon
North America - West
- Mari
- Valtan
- Enviska
South America
- Kazeros
- Agaton
What can new players expect?
Lost Ark is essentially an MMORPG that has so far only existed in South Korea, and will now be coming to the West. In some ways, it is pretty similar to other MMORPGs.
Players will get to enjoy a 2.5x isometric view made famous by games such as Path of Exile and Diablo. The game is set in the world of Arkesia, and players will be on a quest to find the Ark - the preserver of life.
Also Read
There will be plenty of quests to embark on, allies to be made and enemies to kill. Both PvE and PVP elements are available, and players can choose from five classes. There are advanced classes as well, and the scope for customization in the game will be limitless. All of the fun will begin in a few hours from this writing.