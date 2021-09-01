Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2021 update - Everything we know so far

The 1.11.0 update is barely a month old, but Animal Crossing players are already looking forward to the next update. The recent one was little more than a seasonal update and a far cry from what many were asking for. There was no Brewster (at least not officially yet), no quality of life or gameplay updates, so it was a bit disappointing for many.

Plus, in the same announcement that the 1.11.0 update was coming, Animal Crossing players were promised another update by the end of the year, which is approaching. Since they've set the deadline, players are wondering: when exactly will the next update be?

In addition to these updates, more free content for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year. More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned. Thank you for your support and patience. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 27, 2021

When will Animal Crossing receive another update?

There's a couple of important facts to note about the date of this next update. First, it was promised by the end of the year. Second, the 1.11.0 update has content scheduled through the Halloween season, which ends when the calendar turns to November. That gives Nintendo a two-month window to hit their self-imposed deadline, so players could expect it then.

It's possible that the official announcement regarding the next update will come in the late days of September or early October. This gives them a month of the content from the last update before the game ventures into unknown, unplanned territory.

Turkey Day, the Animal Crossing Thanksgiving, has not been scheduled yet and may come in the next update. Image via Nintendo

It's unlikely that anything big gets added before Halloween in Animal Crossing. After that, the data mined features could arrive, or the next update could be scheduled (which may or may not have those features). Regardless, it seems there is a two-month window in which the next update will come.

consider: animal crossing, but with updates — raven🐸 (@froggycrossing) August 24, 2021

Players are holding out hope that this one will be the one they've been waiting for. Only time will tell if that's the case. Still, with just four months left in the year, the wait for the next update will be fairly short.

