When will Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 be available on PC? Expected release dates, new teaser trailer and more 

The beloved horror survivor series Poppy Playtime created by indie game developers Mob Entertainment, has gained a significant boost in fan following in recent months. This is especially true with the release of Poppy Playtime Chapter 2 on mobile devices. With that, the anticipation for the next installment, Poppy Playtime Chapter 3, is also at an all-time high.

We expect Chapter 3 to be released on PC within a few months, purely based on a trend the studio seems to follow while releasing its games. While the official release dates are yet to be announced by the developers, there are still some exciting details and a teaser trailer to keep fans excited about the arrival of the next chapter.

Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 expected release dates and teaser trailer

In August 2022, Mob Entertainment released a Teaser Trailer for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 for PC, stirring up excitement among the dedicated fan base.

While the developers are yet to make an official announcement, the possible window for Chapter 3 on PC was suggested to be between March and April 2023. However, as of May 2023, we have so far only witnessed the port of Chapter 2 for Android and iOS devices.

While we eagerly wait for further news and announcements regarding the release of the next installment on PC from Mob Entertainment’s end, let’s dive into what we already know about Chapter 3.

If you’ve completed Chapter 2, you know the story will continue at Daycare, where players crash a train. The teaser trailer of Chapter 3 offers a glimpse of the new location, which was first introduced in Chapter 2’s Fly in a Web. The Playcare setting hints at a thrilling new haunting adventure awaiting players in the upcoming installment.

History of previous installments

Let’s recap the release history of the previous installments in the Horror Survivor series. Chapter 1 was initially released for Windows PC in October 2021. Later, in March 2022, it became available for Android and ioS devices. Chapter 2 soon followed suit and was released for Windows PC in May 2022, continuing the gripping and horrific storyline.

Therefore, if Mob Entertainment sticks to the above trend, Chapter 3 could be out anytime soon. As we eagerly await further updates from Mob Entertainment, we can only keep our fingers crossed for them to announce the official release date soon.

Chapters 1 and 2 are now available on Android, iOS devices, and Microsoft Windows.

